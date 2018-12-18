Japanese Buddhist seeks to educate West on swastika of good fortune

When monk Rev Kenjitsu Nakagaki was honoring Buddha's birthday with a sacred flower ceremony at a shrine in Seattle in 1986, he was met with sharp criticism for the chrysanthemums he arranged in the shape of a counterclockwise swastika.
Nakagaki, then 25, who moved to Seattle from Osaka, for his first mission the previous year, was unaware neo-Nazis and white supremacists continued to use the Nazi swastika to promote hate. He knew the symbol as "manji," a Chinese character that means "good fortune" in the Japanese language.
"You can't do that in this country," Nakagaki recounted a devoted temple member's words in telling him to remove from the roof of the flower shrine a symbol that is a racial epithet in the United States and Europe.
"After I got that lesson, I decided not to use that particular symbol -- for the past 25 years."
But such episodes in which Nakagaki felt Buddhism was being marginalized piled up. And at a 2009 interfaith workshop, where a hate crimes expert called the swastika "a universal symbol of hate and evil," he made the decision to preserve the emblem's original meaning.
"This narrow and limited perspective is unacceptable for those of us who value and have grown up with the swastika in our religions and culture," said the 57-year-old.
Now Nakagaki, a prominent Buddhist reverend in New York City, has ended his decades-long personal prohibition of the word with his new book "The Buddhist Swastika and Hitler's Cross," aiming to educate the Western world about the symbol's Eastern roots.
The book details the swastika's Sanskrit origins, then delves into its use in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, predating by centuries Hitler's Nazi propagation of the symbol.
Though the swastika comes in many orientations -- some have dots, swirls, etc. -- depending on the respective religion and culture, the Buddhism standard version stands square on its facade with left-turning arms, while Hitler's was right-turning on a 45-degree angle.
The book said Hitler's swastika, a "Hakenkreuz," which translates to "hook-cross," has two meanings: "the victory of 'Aryan man'," and "the victory of 'anti-Semitism'."
The book, a continuation of Nakagaki's 2012 interfaith dissertation at the New York Theological Seminary, was first published in Japan in 2013 when American publishing houses were reluctant to print it.
Determined to reach English readers, in 2017, he self-published the book on Amazon in a rebuttal to the influx of news articles on anti-Semitism. The book was republished with Stone Bridge Press in September 2018.
"When (U.S. President Donald) Trump came up, so did all the hate crimes as well," said Nakagaki to Kyodo News. "If I don't say it now then more misunderstanding will spread."
But Nakagaki's appeal to the West that the swastika is also peaceful clashes with the beliefs of the Jewish community, which lost six million lives in the Holocaust and is now on alert as it has endured a rise in anti-Semitic incidents over the last three years.
In an interfaith discussion last month, Rabbi Alan Brill, chair of Jewish Christian Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, commended Nakagaki for detailing the differences between the two symbols, but emphasized that people in the West "can't tell the difference" because "they never have been educated to the difference."
"The word is misused entirely but that is now the English word for all those designs," said Brill. "In the end, it is still being used as a hate symbol in America. It is not a historic symbol, it is something being used right now."
During the discussion, Brill added that the symbol is not exclusive to the eastern countries and can even be found in the ancient Ein Gedi synagogue in Israel, Greco-Roman Architecture and New York City subway station designs from the 1920s.
While the swastika is taboo in the United States and Europe, it has been a part of Japan's culture since the introduction of Buddhism about 1,500 years ago, and was "standardized as a temple marker on maps" during the Meiji era (1868-1912) and is still used today, Nakagaki said.
With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics approaching, Nakagaki hopes tourists will educate themselves about the Buddhist swastika, as they are bound to see them -- on train maps, clothing and household items -- while in Japan.
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization that fights anti-Semitism, travels to Japan frequently for religious exchanges. He buttressed Rabbi Brill's sentiment, saying the symbol is "still considered evil in the 21st century," but also supported Nakagaki's pre-2020 Olympic awareness effort.
"Tourists and even athletes who are coming shouldn't be alarmed when they see an ancient symbol as part of temples and architecture," said Cooper in a phone interview.
"Every effort to educate people on both sides, in Asia and elsewhere around the world, is a positive thing."© KYODO
59 Comments
Login to comment
OssanAmerica
I am in absolute agreement that people in the West need to be educated as to what the Manji is and how it differs from the Nazi Swastika. It is commendable that the US Jewish community welcomes this correction of a misunderstanding. I also believe Koreans need to be educated that the 16 rayed Japanese Naval Ensign is the equivalent of the German Iron Cross, not the Nazi Swastika. And all Americans, whose military service members train together with Japan with the Stars and Stripes flying alongside the Rising Sun flag, should likewise welcome a correction to the misunderstanding that Korean nationalists are advancing.
thepersoniamnow
Somehow I dont think that in western countries (at this point in time) re educating yourself in swastika origins is a priority and something people have time for.
In Asia, this doesn’t even need to be discussed. Perhaps he wants attention? This will get you some
extanker
It's a noble thought but there's no way it will go well in the US with the current PC climate. He needs to prepare himself to become the first Japanese Buddhist white supremacist...
Burning Bush
The Nazis got the Swastika from Blavatsky, who in turn got it from Buddhists in Tibet.
savethegaijin
I agree with all of this but c'mon, you're not going to be able to rehabilitate the image of the Swastika in the west. It's not happening. It's such loaded imagery and has so much baggage that no matter what the correct symbolism is or how much it was perverted by the Nazis, there's no saving it in the west. Plenty of right-wing hate groups even tout the same line 'I don't have a swastika Tattoo, it's the hindu symbol for peace' and the like.
There's no rehab for that symbol in the west. Do what you can within Japan before the olympics to educate people coming here if you must, but because it evokes such a visceral response in the west... the more you draw attention to it the more people will subconsciously associate Japan's use of these symbols with something extremely negative within their own cultural context. It doesn't matter what is technically correct here, it's so problematic in practice.
simon g
As opposed to the good old days when sexual abuse and racism were just good ole boys having some fun? Jump into the 21st century dude, it's quite liberating.
Sadly this crusade to influence the West is probably not going to influence the people it's designed to as travelers typically have open minds and likely already know some history and have cultural awareness.
Disagree, as with peoples attitudes towards tattoos, MGBGT people , Hajib e.t.c. the widely viewed opinion varies and can change with exposure and experience.
extanker
Way to read into my comment and put words into my mouth. But thanks for proving my point that people are overly sensitive about anything and everything these days. Racists and sexist boogeymen behind every tree.
Alfie Noakes
Perhaps Mr Nakagaki should start at home?
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/article/1587835/shinzo-abes-new-cabinet-members-deny-neo-nazi-links
https://twitter.com/cracjp/status/628431568978051072
Seems like a awful lot of Japanese need some education, too.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Hitler stole the symbol and inverted it.
Schopenhauer
The sign is familiar to Japanese and I myself thought before why it was similar to Nazi Swastika. I have never heard Jewish people or Israel did any protest in Japan about the sign. Even Japanese people do not pay any attention about belongings of the temple. Buddhism in Japan is losing ground. People go to temples only when their family member dies or on memorial days of the deceased. They are like funeral businesses. It is not a religion any more. No religious social activities by them. They do not have any influence to the Japanese society. At the funeral, the monks recite sutra that we do not understand at all and we have to pay a lot of money. Temples that have good and big buildings have become sightseeing places and to enter the temples, they charge fees.
OssanAmerica
He is starting at home. He lives in New York.
savethegaijin
@simon g
Disagree, as with peoples attitudes towards tattoos, MGBGT people , Hajib e.t.c. the widely viewed opinion varies and can change with exposure and experience.
Well I mean I agree with that, but the west already has had lengthy exposure to the Swastika, that's the point. We've already decided that within a western cultural context that it's not negotiable. Like someone above said, most people who make it all the way out here already have some exposure to the historical and cultural context of Swastikas as they are represented in buddhism, and if they don't a quick google search would enlighten them.
The article is talking about spreading awareness to people who live in the west, who already have a highly emotionally negative response to the symbol about this other use that exists in a place. All it does is subconsciously connect that negative feeling to Japan or buddhism in people who most likely will never come here or find it useful to dig deeper into the subject. I just don't see the point.
Matt Hartwell
Just tell em its a hammer and sickle, they'll love it.
Aly Rustom
So simple an explanation, and yet perfect and hit the nail on the head! well done!
savethegaijin
And actually, the tattoo comparison is useful here. The Japanese didn't always disdain tattoos. Japanese traditional tattoos are some of the most beautiful in the world and didn't become taboo until the Meiji period and only culturally taboo starting in the early 20th century as a result of rapid westernization. For hundreds of years tattoos played an important part in Japanese culture. The ban on tattoos was lifted pretty much right after WWII. In Japan, especially in the Showa era, they were associated with the Yakuza and general criminal activity. Only a small portion of the history of tattoos in Japan did they have a negative connotation, and yet Japanese people still have a very negative response to them.
Now think about the swastika. In western cultures, it's only ever had negative connotations outside of the Nazi Party before and during WWII. It's associated with genocide, inarguably more horrifying than an organized crime group. There's no history at all in the west of the swastika symbolizing anything other than absolute horror.
Think of how hard going it will be to rehabilitate tattoos in Japan, if they ever manage to do so.
Trying to rehabilitate the swastika in the west is literally never going to happen, regardless of historical context. It's a losing bet every time.
kyushubill
Well when you can't export useful technology you export nonsense.
Schopenhauer
Buddhism temples where western tourists visit have to hurry to hide the symbols so that they will not lose foreign tourists. The same thing may happen to them as Yasukuni where they think war criminals are enshrined.
gogogo
The image is tarnished, people can't change for this.
goldorak
Open-minded, educated ppl should be able to discern what's clear antisemitism/ what's not. A Swastika symbol in a Hindu, Buddhist temple or home -anywhere in the world- is perfectly fine. You'd have to be pretty obtuse/ignorant to think Nakagaki and other Buddhists/Hindus wearing the Manji as a necklace or on clothing are actually proselytizing nazi ideology.
Good luck to him!
Ricky Kaminski13
As long as we never forget the horrors and depravity that we saw from fascism and communism in the 20th century ever again. Unfortunately humans seem to have very short ( and selective ) memories. A generation or two and we start to drop our guard. The darker sides of our human natures still lurk.
thepersoniamnow
Ancient symbols and relics of a past that should be going extinct (imo).
Not important!
savethegaijin
All I can honestly see this accomplishing is making a certain type of Westerner think there's some grassroots movement in Japan to feel bad about "corrupting" the image (and force them to accept it) and in turn make Japanese people who don't even care about any of this to begin with feel that their culture is being attacked by outsiders. Just leave it as it is before idiots on both sides take over the headlines.
BigYen
It's a bit of a shock when you first come to Japan and see your first swastika in a temple, but most travellers have an awareness of cultural differences and don't take it as connected with Nazism and genocide. That same openness of mind doesn't necessarily apply domestically in Europe or Anglosphere societies, though, and there is a valid historical reason for that in the case of the swastika.
Although it is typical of Western cultural arrogance to insist that our own cultural reading of something is the only way there is to interpret things, in this case the historical associations of this symbol in Europe are so horrific that it's impossible to overcome them. I think that Mr. Nakagaki's ambitions to educate Westerners about the symbol are well-intentioned, but overall are doomed to failure.
Fouxdefa
The manji is not even the same symbol, as pointed out, it's not tilted and it faces the opposite direction. But visually yes the Nazi symbol is so taboo no one in the West has been educated as to the difference or even the existence of similar-looking symbols from human history.
It's good to spread awareness. None of the Nazi insignia or symbols were original: they appropriated, copied, and twisted from other far older and unrelated societies. People should know this fact. In my own hometown neo-Nazis are still doing this very thing as they try to appropriate the "Viking" imagery brought by Norwegian immigrants. Historically of course they have no relation to each other.
However I agree there is not enough awareness and too late. If only people in the West knew of the manji in the early 20th century.
Just as long as ignorant tourists or Olympic spectators don't come here and start defacing temples or calling police because "there's a swastika"
Alfie Noakes
As I'm sure you know full well what I meant was Mr. Nakagaki could begin by educating all those Japanese people (like Taro Aso the ex-Prime Minister and current Finance Minister, Tomomi Inada the former Defence Minister, Takaichi Sanae, another former minister) who have publicly praised the Nazis and Hitler, along with fascist groups like the Zaitokukai whose members frequently wave swastika flags at their rallies.
Rehabilitating the swastika abroad is one thing but rehabilitating it in his home country first would be a start.
sf2k
what's to explain? Hitler took the symbol and reversed it. The true symbol remains. No one I know had a problem with this because we were taught about the co-opting of symbols in school. Millions of people have visited Japan not having a problem either. Is it only a USA education problem?
Insane Wayne
The National Socialist logo was the swastika. This monk is crazy thinking that he can put the two side by side and erase the horrors of what the German socialists did to the world.
showchinmono
Left turning represents good fortune. Right 45c angle turning represents bad fortune. What's wrong with that?
FizzBit
I remember seeing a very old Native American swastika at the Chicago museum.
Time to get over the symbols.
Theres a reason it’s called the Twisted cross.
Bruno Xavier
I am sure westerners will understand!
Because Japan was never a member of the original "nazist axis" and got nothing to do with nazism... oh wait a minute..
expat
Leave it to the fascists to the symbol for peace and good fortune backwards. How apropos...
Bruno Xavier
Don't get me wrong, I believe he is right; but I also know that westerners won't listen to him, at all.
Kenji Fujimori
Symbols from Ancient Egypt has More meanings and nicer designs too.
kohakuebisu
Good on him. The symbols and colours are ultimately irrelevant. What matters is the ideas. The Nazis killed millions because of an ideology, a worldview. It is that that needs to be fought.
Comparing others to the Nazis is commonly seen as sensationalism, see Godwin's law, but it should not be forgotten that the Nazis did not kill people at the beginning. They started with propaganda and moved through incremental levels of oppression. I think the first people they started killing were political opponents in Germany and the mentally ill.
(The military government in Myanmar isn't exactly giving Buddhism a good name at the moment)
Schopenhauer
As is written in the article, the swastika symbol is used in Japanese (web) maps as a marker to tell the locations of temples. I checked google map and found they do not use the markers. It is inconvenient for Japanese. We can find the temples in one look by the markers. If foreigners see the Japanese maps when they come to Japan in 2020, they will be shocked Japanese web maps have so many swastika marks. Please use google maps only. But if they do not understand Japanese, it is very difficult to find the temples on the map.
Hello Kitty 321
@Schopenhauer
Japan has already decided not to use the swastika to denote temples on tourists maps, so it is not just Google
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/plans-to-ditch-swastika-as-temple-symbol-on-tourist-maps-in-japan-met-with-criticism-a6821526.html
OssanAmerica
"Too often conflicts and arguments start from simple misunderstandings. The Buddhist symbol of the swastika is an excellent example of this human miscommunication. What started as a positive and beautiful symbol by the Buddhists was perverted and twisted by the German Nazis. This seminal work by Rev Dr. T. K. Nakagaki finally clearly and beautifully clarifies this simple and unknown truth”
—Rabbi Michael Schudrich, The Chief Rabbi of Poland
“Nothing symbolizes evil and hate in our era more graphically than the image that the Nazis emblazoned on their flags. In a globalized world where East and West now meet and mix, profound misunderstandings too easily arise when the German Hakenkreuz becomes confused with the Indian swastika. With careful scholarship, a deep respect for Jewish life and identity, and great sensitivity toward the memory of the Shoah, T. K. Nakagaki has disentangled the Nazi symbol from the authentic meaning of the swastika. In doing so he has also challenged us to resist and refute evil and hate in whatever form they are manifested, and to work for the peace for which the ancient swastika authentically stands.”
—Dr. Dale T. Irvin, the President and Professor of World Christianity, the New York Theological Seminary
“Reverend Toshikazu Kenjitsu Nakagaki has shown intellectual courage and integrity in selecting for his book the controversial symbol of the swastika, stigmatized in the West for its association with ideas of racism and hatred and revered in the East for ages as representing a sacred spirituality. He has done a commendable job in presenting his extensive study and research opening the door for the inquisitive to the significance of this many-faceted icon and its implications for peace and reconciliation in today’s complex world. The book is undoubtedly impressive and deserves wider global attention and readership.”
—Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (2002-2007)
https://sites.google.com/site/thebuddhistswastikaandhscross/home
FizzBit
Maybe for 5 seconds tops.
And the Ukraine government and some parts of the country are full of neo nazis, but “they’re our” neo nazis.
Strangerland
I think most tourists would probably go through the same thought process I did when seeing the manji on a map:
"Whoa, that's a lot of swastikas. That's weird. They must mean something else here, because I've never heard of Japan being some hotbed of Nazism, that they advertise on maps at train stations".
yoshisan88
The two symbols are completely different. I learnt their meanings when I was a little kid. There is no need to hide it in Japan but I am not against promoting education about it.
Farmboy
You can find this symbol and a six pointed star on the same Hindu temples, and they have nothing to do with Nazis or Jews. I think most people can just deal with it.
keywest
This symbol was use thousand of year .It is unfortunate the western culture the German racist group have took this symbol as their hatred symbol.If I am correct their racist symbol rotate the other way. For their stupid meaning.
goldorak
Interesting post savethegaijin, BUT No one's saying that we should 'rehabilitate' the swastika; just discern/understand that it means different things for different ppl etc. Same with the Roman salute & nazi salute, Chaplin's toothbrush mustache and Hitler's I.e all look awfully similar yet mean totally different things for different ppl, in different eras & countries etc.
AgentX
Yes, the world should re-align itself in regards the religious cultures of some tiny, Unesco-protected islands in the Pacific inhabited by people with zero cultural flexibility or awareness other than their own. It's just easier that way. If anyone is offended, it's obviously their fault...
smithinjapan
"Every effort to educate people on both sides, in Asia and elsewhere around the world, is a positive thing."
Yes, but they key words in your comment is "both sides". For example, I find it unfathomable that the man did what he did in New York 25 years ago and had absolutely no idea how it would be met. You don't start a dialogue by introducing a symbol people hate and that can cause extreme reaction as a means to say "You are wrong about what it means." People here need to learn, too, why some who visit might misinterpret the sign. It is not up to them to simply become educated on something they don't know has other meanings, it is up to educators to teach them. Those who know have to be prepared to discuss it. DO NOT change the symbols in Japan, but if someone asks why there are "swastikas", calmly explain that it is a Buddhist symbol appropriate, twisted (in appearance and definitely in meaning) by Hitler, and does not mean what they might think it does. Educate people here, first, for those who do not know, and then try to spread the word, here and abroad.
kazetsukai
Unless kept alive by user of symbols with their attached meanings and inferences as well as emotional ties to them, they will all "change". So far most words in the English language have changed and evolved lover the years, decades and centuries. So will the "swastika". The easiest way to change the imagery is to use the name most acceptable for it such as the "manji" and internationalize that word. We all know "ninja" and "anime" all over the world as with "katana" and "tsunami".
All it takes is the media to take it up so the social media can run its course.
SwissToni
There’s no harm in Nakagaki teaching the original history behind the swastika symbol and it’s use in much of Asia. The people should go on using it as they have. It’s just as important to recognise that in the West the symbol is lost as a symbol of hate and nationalism. A global conflict and the murder of six million Jews will do that.
A little less arrogance and a little more sensitivity is all that’s required. Some education on “different strokes for different folks” is all that’s required.
Changing the temple mark on foreign language maps is a reasonable, sensitive accommodation. A good thing.
Toasted Heretic
Education is so very important.
But with the rise of fake news, there's seems to be a pushback against it. History is rewritten daily and it's a constant battle to keep the distortions, falsehoods and misleading narratives at bay. So, Rev Nakagaki should be commended for his efforts. But, whatever he does, there will always be some who revel in their ignorance. It doesn't matter if you tell them that the symbol is ancient and the nazis appropriated it for their foul reich. It doesn't matter if you tell them that the nazis were not socialists - that the first bunch of people Hitler locked up were socialists.
People will believe what they want - despite the evidence. Sadly, this appears to be inherent, especially online.
I wish the Reverend the very best in his endeavours. He's up against some seriously unlearned opponents.
ToshiYori
I first saw the Buddhist symbol while serving in Southeast Asia years ago. Noticed it was reversed. Was told its significance. Never thought much about it after that. I think most westerners will be OK with the symbol, once they know its Buddhist history.
M3M3M3
If you retrospectively refine the definition of socialism to deliberately exclude the National Socialist German Workers Party, than sure, you might be able to claim that the Nazis weren't real socialists. However, if you use a generally accepted definition of Socialism (ie. Google's definition), it becomes increasingly difficult to make that argument. The Nazi's clearly advocated for state control of industry, media, education, healthcare, housing, redistribution of profits, seizure of ill-gotten gains from the wealthy, an end to materialism, and so on. They were clearly economic socialists. To claim otherwise is to distort history and is almost as spurious as the argument that real socialism has never been tried. The fact that Hitler locked up advocates of competing flavours of socialism is not convincing proof that Nazis were not socialists.
Please point us in the direction of this evidence.
Jimizo
Which European countries? There are over 40. They have different ideas of what is politically incorrect.
In my home country, the UK, the PC police don’t sleep on the job.
Toasted Heretic
Very easy, that. Just a read of your post, attempting to equate the nazis with socialists.
You've made your mind up on that and no matter how many times it's proven to be bunkum, you've stated your position on it. Which is your right to do so, natch.
It's a bit like latter-day parties that claim to be liberal or democratic, but are nothing of the sort.
Interesting article here
https://www.abc.net.au/religion/nazism-socialism-and-the-falsification-of-history/10214302
Under Hitler, the party looked squarely to the middle classes and farmers rather than the working class for a political base. Hitler realigned it to ensure that it was an anti-socialist, anti-liberal, authoritarian, pro-business party - particularly after the failed Beerhall Putsch of 1923. The "socialism" in the name National Socialism was a strategically chosen misnomer designed to attract working class votes where possible, but they refused to take the bait. The vast majority voted for the Communist or Social Democratic parties.
Toasted Heretic
It's not just Japanese culture that contains the symbol. It's there in the article.
No harm in educating oneself. I do wonder why some people find it such a darn hassle to do so.
jcapan
-Joseph W. Bendersky, A History of Nazi Germany: 1919–1945
M3M3M3
@Toasted Heretic
Thanks, I read the article you linked to but I'm thoroughly unconvinced. The article is premised entirely on the idea that you can't be a real socialist if you also believe in x, y and z, but that doesn't logically follow.
If we accept that socialism is simply a system of state ownership or control of the economy (as per the ordinary definition of socialism) where does this professor get the idea that someone who is illiberal, or authoritarian or pro-business cannot be a real socialist? These things are not mutually exclusive. You can be an illiberal authoritarian socialist, as evidenced multiple times in the 20th century. Again, he's appears to be engaging in a redefinition of the word socialism to avoid association with the Nazis. Of course, acknowledging that the Nazi's were in fact socialists doesn't mean that socialism is an inherently evil ideology that will lead to a holocaust. There are well meaning socialists and evil socialists, just like there are good and evil proponents of other economic systems.
@jcapan
But they did adopt a non-class conflict based socialism. Socialism does not require adoption of the Marxist idea of class based conflict.
1glenn
There is a big difference between how the swastika was used in the West, and how it has been used in the East.
In the West it will be forever linked with the Nazis, the Gestapo, the SS, and the extermination camps. The East was almost devoid of all of those things, except for the death camps, and it was not the Nazis who ran those.
showchinmono
Too many posters here who cares only modern history or humane history started from 20 century
albaleo
I find that definition hard to accept. More important concepts are social ownership and egalitarianism. State ownership might be one means to achieve that, but it also allows for quite different things too. Naziism could just as easily be described as National Capitalism as National Socialism. The key element is nationalism, and that the state defines the national interest. Not a very pretty state of affairs.
Nasubi
If by chance Hitler didn't make any changes at all to the symbol then the Buddhist swastika and the Nazi swastika would truly be one and the same thing.