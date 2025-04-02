Japanese communities unite against hate targeting Kurdish neighbors

By Peter Masheter

In late March, members of Japan's Kurdish community gathered at a park just outside Tokyo to celebrate "Newroz," or "New Day," a festival marking the start of spring and the Middle Eastern ethnic group's New Year.

Revelers in traditional dress linked arms to dance to energetic music in Akigase Park, Saitama, while kids played among the crowd. Stalls sold kebabs, embroidery and even books about the Kurdish community in Japan.

But behind the smiles were signs of tension. Notices cautioned against sharing photos on social media to protect the identity of those in attendance, while police lingered on the venue's edges.

Just as Vakkas Cikan, a representative of the Japan Kurdish Cultural Association, wrapped up a multilingual welcome to the crowd, a man draped in the Japanese national flag emerged on the field.

"Cancel Newroz," he shouted, raising a white-gloved hand and calling the celebration a "terrorist event that should be suspended."

The man was Yusuke Kawai, the self-styled "Joker" city councillor for Toda, Saitama Prefecture. He is one of a group of journalists, politicians and anonymous accounts who have garnered online clout by spreading hate against Kurds, especially since 2023.

The moment risked a repeat of the 2024 festival, when altercations between Kurds, one of the world's largest stateless ethnic groups, and their detractors marred festivities. It was a reminder of the hostility toward the community in Japan, estimated at around 2,000 people.

This time would be different. Within seconds, predominantly Japanese sections of the crowd rushed to drive Kawai out, some holding up banners decrying discrimination.

A mass of people and law enforcement formed around Kawai, driving him through parking lots and into a dead-end, far from the sounds of the festival.

There, smartphone-wielding supporters and detractors of the Kurdish community became locked in an interminable exchange of shouting and recriminations. A line of police stood between the sides and after a long hour, Kawai and his supporters drove off.

"We're here today to take responsibility for this discrimination as a Japanese problem," one anti-hate protestor said after the commotion had died down.

A victim of online abuse herself for previously protesting a public appearance by Kawai, the woman in her 30s spoke to Kyodo News anonymously from behind a cat mask.

A resident of Kawaguchi, the city where much of the Kurdish community resides and which has become synonymous with online claims of lawlessness, she has been compelled to act, she says, since coming to the realization her neighbors are buying into the hate.

Her protest is part of a wider movement unfolding. Since late 2024, an anti-hate group has held "stand-ins" outside Warabi Station in the city next to Kawaguchi, sometimes called "Warabistan" for its large foreign population. Around 10 people attend the protests each time, many coming from afar to participate.

"We don't do this out of pity for Kurds," one man in his 40s from Yokohama said at a recent stand-in. Speaking anonymously, he said it is part of a trend against hate since 2009 that first targeted the city's Filipino residents.

"The targets change but the people spreading hate are the same," he said. "I can't pretend I don't see it. We must stop other members of society from being subjected to discrimination. The only people who can solve this are the Japanese majority."

Local initiatives have also sought to support Kurdish community members since well before the hate came to the public's attention.

Tatsuhiro Nukui and his wife Madoka run nonprofit organization Heval, meaning friend in Kurdish. The group supports integration for Kurdish residents and helps children go to public schools. Since 2020, they have held a volunteer-led Japanese language class for kids and adults on Sundays close to Warabi Station.

"We wanted Kurdish parents to get more familiar with Japanese, as we got a lot of calls from schools saying they were struggling to communicate with them," Nukui said, as the small class groups behind him exchanged laughter and fragmented Japanese.

Few locals volunteered at Heval before the negativity began, Nukui said. It has received around 120 pieces of hate mail since May 2023, all from outside Saitama Prefecture. But Nukui said that on the local level, friction with the locals is nothing new.

"I've come away with the impression that I share some of the same concerns as some prominent anti-Kurdish figures. How we differ, though, is our approach to resolving those differences."

"Japanese education for foreigners who come to Japan is almost entirely left up to volunteers, for example. As a society we need to think about how to include other groups," Nukui said.

Some older Kurds at the class played down the significance of the online discourse. One writer in his 40s fled Turkey for fear of repercussions against his family after he produced work in Kurdish contravening Turkish assimilation measures.

"People with hearts filled with hate are cowards," he said through a translation app. "I have known truly terrible fear, and forgotten what it means to be afraid. They do not scare me."

Japan's legal community is also helping shield Kurds from hate.

An 83-member strong group of lawyers has submitted a suit for damages of 5.5 million yen ($36,000) from a male resident of distant Kanagawa Prefecture, who until recently had made almost weekly appearances in the city to accuse the Kurdish association of affiliation with terrorists.

Their suit builds on a Saitama District Court ruling in November, executing a provisional order banning the prominent anti-Kurdish protestor from demonstrating within 600 meters of the association.

The first hearing is April 23. "We intend to show the country this is unacceptable and not limited to the defendant, that Kurdish hate is spreading across society," said Yasuko Moroka, a Tokyo-based lawyer.

"We hope it will encourage municipal governments to introduce a local ordinance against discrimination in general, not just regarding a single group," she said.

Legislation discouraging hate speech has been introduced in other Japanese municipalities, most notably in 2020 in Kawasaki near Tokyo, where hate speech toward the city's Korean population has been rife.

Back at Newroz, the rest of the afternoon unfolded uneventfully. While lamenting the inevitable unease, Mehmet Colak struck an optimistic note.

"Whatever happens, people like that are going to show up. But this year we could enjoy the festival and welcomed about twice as many Japanese people. I hope we can repeat it next year," he said.

