Local governments striving to minimize waste of COVID-19 vaccines

With the COVID-19 vaccination rollout just starting to gather steam in Japan, local governments have been figuring out how best to use surplus doses resulting from sudden appointment cancelations or no-shows -- and coming up with a variety of schemes.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has requested in writing that each local government study and adopt "flexible measures" to address the question of whom should be administered leftover doses of vaccine that would otherwise be discarded.
As the vaccines, once thawed and diluted, must be used quickly, local governments are racking their brains to avoid having them go to waste -- devising schemes for waiting lists or targeting teachers, for instance, to receive the unused shots.
Takao Shiraiwa, mayor of Nanyo, Yamagata Prefecture, tweeted that he has instructed the city office to use surplus doses to vaccinate nursery and kindergarten teachers to "prevent COVID-19 clusters at facilities for infants."
The Nanyo government has introduced a system in which nursery school teachers and others may wait on standby at home when vaccinations are conducted at facilities for the aged and then rush to the venue to receive inoculations if leftover doses are available at the end of the day.
The standby system has also been expanded to include home-care workers who might visit bedridden elderly persons.
The Sanjo municipal government in Niigata Prefecture also decided to use extra doses after group vaccinations to inoculate elementary and junior high school teachers and staff members.
The city office will administer vaccines "irrespective of age to avoid discarding vaccines as a top priority," tweeted Sanjo Mayor Ryo Takizawa.
If there are surplus doses after a day's vaccination, the office contacts elementary and junior high schools in Sanyo so that preregistered teachers and staff members can head to a vaccine site to receive a shot. At least 900 people have registered on the waitlist, according to the office.
In Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, extra doses are given to social welfare workers aged 65 and older who have not yet made appointments for vaccinations because "they have many occasions to make contact with elderly people on home visits and consultations," a city official said.
In Hamura, Tokyo, officials were taken by surprise when more than 450 people aged 65 and over registered for a system it introduced to allow around five elderly people to wait on standby at the inoculation site in case of spare shots.
The standby list "gathered so many people even though there was no guarantee they would receive a shot at the site," one official said.
Meanwhile, the town office of Sugito in Saitama Prefecture has introduced a lottery system for those 65 and older who preregister for leftover vaccine doses. A town official draws the slips at random and the office then notifies the winners.
As of May 23, 17 of more than 300 people who registered for the lottery had gotten vaccinated.
The large number of registrants "shows that many people are eager to receive shots as early as possible," a town official said.
In the town of Tamamura, Gunma Prefecture, nearly 500 people registered on the vaccine waiting list in the first five days.
But the effort to diminish vaccine waste has also led to some confusion -- perhaps due to a lack of a thorough explanation on the part of local government officials.
The number of registrants on the waiting list in Gojo, Nara Prefecture, quickly reached some 250, but a city official said, "There are some elderly people who mistook the program for group vaccination appointments."
Yuni, a town in Hokkaido Prefecture, and Kainan City, Wakayama Prefecture, have thrown open the waiting list to anyone aged 16 or older. In Yuni, nearly 100 people, including those in their teens, have already registered.
"As our population is less than 5,000, we were afraid of having a shortage of applicants by limiting the waiting list to the elderly," a town official said. "We have drastically broadened the scope to minimize wasted vaccine as much as possible."© KYODO
26 Comments
Login to comment
Do the hustle
If someone cancels they should just pull someone else in off the street and give it to them.
Doc
Typo in the title:
“Local governments striving to minimize waste of OUR TAXES”
Why start now?
virusrex
These schemes have been already developed, they just only needed to put a system in order, since before beginning the vaccination efforts, and that would be it.
Still, this is of course much better than the option, that frequently is just calling people with connections or money.
Yubaru
"Rush"... just asking for trouble! And why the assumption that they are "waiting at home?"
These folks work, so others can do their jobs too! It comes across as condescending to suggest they are just sitting at home "waiting" for a phone call!
snowymountainhell
As is often the case with many things in Japan @Yubaru 6:58am:
Agreed. The populace are treated like children by their government...
...yet, many seem content, and perhaps, comforted by it?
thelonius
Wow, sounds complicated. Is this why everything always takes so long?
MarkX
I think the system set up in Joetsu Niigata was the best. Instead of lotteries or line ups and telephone reservation bingo, they sent everyone in the city a slip saying; this is your vaccine day and time, show up. People did and they are further ahead than many other places with little or no cancelations or missed appointments.
kwatt
Pfizer vaccine doses are most wasted sometimes. Pfizer is very difficult about temperature and dilution. It seems to me other countries also make mistakes sometimes about Pfizer. If they said no mistakes at all, then they shut up their mouths about mistakes.
Antiquesaving
I am clearly one to criticise the Jgov when it messes up but nothing above is any different than what was being done in my home country waiting lists, using nearby school teachers as backup, local staff in the vaccine location, etc... So please stop making a big deal out of this, nothing new or different than most other countries and the province I am from has long passed 70% Vaccinated.
The one thing that is very clear is the anti vaxxers, covid deniers are clearly wrong about Vaccine hesitancy and despite the fear mongering the demand is far greater than the present capacity to vaccinate.
This was evident in my home province whe to see if people were really not going to want AZ the government opened no appointment AZ Vaccine and the rush quickly out numbered the available AZ Vaccine availability and Vaccine centre's capabilities.
It looks like the same is happening here 5 waiting list spaces and over 450 people registered for those 5 possible slots.
Seems that people in Japan are using their head far more than some would like use to believe.
Commodore Perry
AntiquesavingToday 10:16 am JST
The difference is, in your home country people actually are being vaccinated.
Tom Doley
"Striving to" = thinking of solutions = will take countless meetings to decide= will take 10 years.
Hollytree
I had my first shot on May 12th in a Tokyo ward. It was really efficiently managed, and I was very impressed. The vaccine centre was absolutely full , but properly socially distanced, and all the medical staff and support staff worked like a real team. I got my second appointment that day and went back for the shot this Wednesday.
Same efficient set up, but to my amazement, less than half the number of people waiting for their shot. There were medical staff sitting in empty booths and support staff standing around with nothing to do.
I asked my local doctor why this had happened, and he said that some of the elderly people had had bad reactions to the shot and didn't want to have another one, and anecdotally, some people didn't realise why they needed another shot.
I felt really sad at the missed opportunities, and also wonder what happened to the vaccines which had presumably been taken out of storage.
pepelepew
Use a standby list, just like the airlines do to fill up a seat when someone cancels at the last minute.
I know Japanese people don't like to be turned away when they're promised something but this is COVID time, everyone should be a little patient for a few more months until we can all go back to normal.
expat
In a country where everything is centrally organized, why is something so important the epitome of disorganization - is the central government actively seeking a way to avoid taking responsibility?
J.Kengo
Not mentioned in the article but why can't Japan setup an app that shows where and how many canceled/no show vaccines are available for immediate jab to the open public? This system is currently being used in South Korea and it goes a long way in reducing vaccine waste.
kurisupisu
What is it with the inability to foresee in Japan?
Still, the comedy show continues
El Rata
What about just getting random blokes from the street, when they got some spares. Those who are keen on getting the vaccine won't hesitate to take it. Why does the Japanese government always overcomplicate things?
Numan
I and others mentioned this week's ago that the large purchase coupled with J-gov's incompetence has the risk of going bad before any significant number of people are vaccinated.
I guess government officials will use this as an excuse to give the vaccine to their personal buddies or anyone willing to give a brown envelope.
virusrex
Looking at the record of Japanese government apps it would be much safer to ask the Koreans for theirs, if it was done by the same developers the government keep hiring to botch things up that would lead to more waste instead of less.
Joe Unc
Striving = we’re incompetent, but we’re going to make it look like we’re doing something.
Everyday it’s always a thought about the future. Hoping, envisioning, planning, considering etc .
Slickdrifter
Incompetence-
7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been disposed of in Japan due to mishandling.
A hospital and a mass vaccination each had to dispose of some 1,000 doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine because they expired at room temperature, while 12 doses went to waste at a ward in Tokyo because of over-dilution.
Omuta National Hospital mismanaged doses here in my area of Fukuoka.
One blunder after another blunder in Japan total and utter incompetence!
7000 doses could have inoculated a small town in my area. Two or three major schools or more.
Such a waste.
Numan
I wonder if the news of wasted doses and donating to other countries will cause Japan to give the expired Pfizer to people anyway. In particular, the poor and gaijin.
letsberealistic
A Japanese doctor friend of mine said that if a patient doesn't' doesn't turn up for their shot they have to throw the dose away.
Tom Doley
Agree, Its a symptom of how Japan has become a third world country.
kurisupisu
When the Japanese government is taking money from citizens eg driving licence renewal or TV licence fess the efficiency is outstanding!
When the Japanese government has to organize to give part of the tax money back eg the Abe mask and this vaccine program then the cracks keep appearing...
dan
Governments love taking but rarely giving unless there's something is in it for them!!
Inept and no planning-The LDP of Japan.