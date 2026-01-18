Locals turn tsunami recovery effort into global furniture brand

Takahiro Chiba sits on a bench he made together with students from a local technical high school in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture.

By Soichiro Iida

What began as a makeshift carpentry space amid tsunami debris has grown into an internationally recognized furniture brand, as residents of Ishinomaki turned rebuilding into a shared act of craftsmanship after the Great East Japan Earthquake.

Shortly after the 2011 disaster that ravaged northeastern Japan, Tokyo-based architect Keiji Ashizawa traveled to Ishinomaki to check on a client whose shop had been damaged.

What he saw in the coastal city in Miyagi Prefecture left a lasting impression: shop owners patching up their stores with whatever tools and materials they could find, improvising solutions amid the chaos.

"I wanted to create a place where anyone could fix things or make furniture with their own hands," Ashizawa said.

He gathered designers and contractors and set up what would become the Ishinomaki Laboratory.

Using lumber sent from Canada as disaster relief, the team crafted step stools, storage boxes and other essential furniture for temporary housing.

Local sushi chef Takahiro Chiba joined the effort, becoming a valued member for his dexterity and attention to detail.

"Making things requires cooperation," Chiba said. "It also became a place for communication, especially for people who tended to isolate themselves in temporary housing."

The social impact of even small pieces of furniture became apparent when the workshop collaborated with students from a local technical high school to build benches.

Installed at the first summer festival after the disaster, the benches provided residents with spaces to rest, gather and reconnect -- a small but meaningful step toward normalcy.

By January 2012, the workshop began selling these benches and other furniture online. Their simple designs, exposed screws and high durability resonated with customers, some of whom purchased items as a way to support reconstruction.

Encouraged by positive feedback, the team started considering a full-scale commercial operation.

In 2014, Ishinomaki Laboratory was incorporated, with Chiba taking the helm as manager. Orders continued to rise, prompting multiple relocations. The current facility occupies a former wakame seaweed drying factory, where traces of brown tsunami mud remain on the second floor, 3.5 meters above ground level.

"Since this workshop was born out of the disaster, we want to preserve it," Chiba said.

The furniture's appeal lies in its philosophy: simple, easy to assemble and built to last with minimal materials.

Its practicality and strength have made it popular internationally, with products shipped to over a dozen countries.

"We started out with the goal of making them easy for anyone to make, so the structure itself is simple," said Chiba.

Chiba's team has tried to make it possible for their models to be assembled with local materials worldwide -- an approach that has helped other communities in need.

When massive wildfires struck Chile in February 2024, the workshop responded to a request from people on the ground and provided furniture blueprints free of charge to aid recovery efforts.

"We want to work with free thinking, without being tied to fixed ideas," Chiba said.

More than a decade after the disaster, the Ishinomaki Laboratory continues to respond to immediate needs, demonstrating how a small, community-driven initiative can grow into something both resilient and globally influential.

