Mechanic shortage puts Japan's air ambulance network under strain

Photo shows a doctor helicopter operated by the Union of Kansai Governments in Tokushima Prefecture.

By Mutsumi Inuma

Doctor helicopters -- air ambulances that rush doctors straight to patients -- have been grounded one after another since the summer, exposing a crisis that officials warn could lead to the collapse of Japan's air medical system.

A severe shortage of mechanics at contracted operators is spreading across regions, turning the effort to staff these "flying emergency rooms" into a precarious struggle amid the country's shrinking, aging workforce and declining interest in maintenance careers.

This has promoted Tokushima Gov Masazumi Gotoda, who serves as medical affairs commissioner for the Union of Kansai Governments involving the Kansai western Japan region and adjacent areas, to request the central government's cooperation to maintain operations

In October, Gotoda submitted to the health and transport ministries a petition stressing that the doctor helicopters there are "in a critical state."

The regional union operates eight helicopters based at hospitals across seven prefectures.

At Hirata Gakuen in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture -- the school corporation contracted to run all flights -- suspended up to seven days per aircraft in July and August due to leaves of absence among flight engineers who assist pilots.

Delayed returns from leave and retirements triggered further stoppages beginning in October, and the suspensions are expected to continue through the end of the year.

According to the Japanese Society for Aeromedical Services, 57 doctor helicopters were in service nationwide as of fiscal 2024, when they treated 21,873 patients. Their life-saving importance was evident following the earthquake that ravaged the Noto region in central Japan on New Year's Day of that year.

The contracts for six of its eight helicopters will expire at the end of March 2026, according to the Kansai governments union.

Of the four for which new operators were publicly solicited, only one proposal -- covering a single aircraft -- has been submitted. Hirata Gakuen is reportedly considering scaling back its operations.

Rie Okamoto, director of the union's emergency and disaster medical response division, said it continues seeking proposals but is encountering difficulties.

"Our jurisdiction has many mountainous areas, making helicopters indispensable," Okamoto said, "In addition to staffing shortages, it seems difficult for operators to introduce new helicopters and expand their services."

Hirata Gakuen also operates medical helicopters outside the areas covered by the union. But service suspensions have occurred for two of them based at hospital in Tokyo and Nagasaki Prefectures as well.

Securing mechanical personnel has become a major challenge for Japan's aviation industry in general in the face of Japan's declining population.

The government aims to attract 60 million foreign visitors a year by 2030, and a transport ministry panel estimates that roughly 7,400 maintenance technicians -- about 20 percent more than in 2023 -- will be needed to meet future aviation demand.

Yet enrollment at aviation technical colleges has dropped to half of pre-COVID pandemic levels.

At the College of Naka-nippon Aviation in Gifu Prefecture, the number of graduates earning national helicopter maintenance licenses fell from 39 in March 2019 to 18 in March 2025. Applications from high school students have also plummeted.

Company-sponsored study abroad programs that cover tuition are increasing as part of incentives for mechanics and other employees at medical helicopter operators.

However, experts point out that wider support initiatives are necessary in particular for medical helicopter mechanics.

"Most are small and medium-sized enterprises and there are limits to what individual companies can do," said Hidenori Sugihara, an aviation maintenance professor at the Naka-nippon Aviation college.

Sadaki Inokuchi, chief director of the aeromedical services society, said the suspensions caused by the mechanic shortage show that "a scenario projected for five to 10 years ahead has suddenly materialized."

He called for "fundamental reforms led by the government," including better treatment for mechanics, who frequently travel for business, and establishing subsidy systems to support new entrants into the industry.

© KYODO