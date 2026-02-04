Monster parents drive Japan teachers to breaking point

For some teachers in Japan, the most punishing part of the job does not happen in the classroom. It comes in the form of late-night phone calls, prolonged confrontations and relentless demands from so-called monster parents -- a growing problem that is pushing educators to the brink.

One holiday afternoon, the cell phone of a male teacher in his 20s living in the Kansai region rang. He supervises a school club, and the caller, the parent of one of his students, immediately launched into a tirade.

"Why isn't my son a regular on the team?"

The teacher was certain he had never given the parent his personal number. However, thinking back, he realized he had once called another parent during an emergency and that his number may have been shared without his consent.

Soon, calls from the parent became frequent -- weekday mornings, evenings and even weekends.

When he tried to explain the situation, the parent remained unconvinced. Days later, the student's parents appeared at the school to press their complaint in person.

"Having to deal with (these kinds of complaints) takes a tremendous amount of effort," the teacher sighed.

Such encounters have become increasingly common. Last December, the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education released draft guidelines stating that excessive parental demand can constitute "customer harassment" -- unreasonable demands or actions by customers, clients, or other involved parties that cross socially acceptable norms.

Growing strain on teachers

The move reflects growing concern over the strain aggressive parents place on educators.

When the Kansai parents visited the school, they complained in an interrogative tone, demanding answers not only about official matches but also about player selection for practice games. They insisted on the presence of school administrators, leading to a formal meeting with the vice principal.

"I understand the parents' feelings," the teacher said. "But there is a limit to the number of players who can participate in a game."

Teachers say that even when students themselves accept such decisions, parents often do not.

At another school in the Tokyo metropolitan area, a veteran teacher found himself waiting late into the night for a parent who had demanded a meeting. Parents sometimes storm into schools after their child is reprimanded for breaking rules, but in this case, the parent said they could only come late at night because of work.

The meeting finally began at 11 p.m. By the time it ended, however, the teacher had missed the last train home and spent the night at the school.

The incidents teachers report frequently include parents shouting insults in schools, calling teachers late at night on private numbers, protesting evaluations for hours or leaving conflict resolution entirely to the school while conveying only their own demands.

Repeatedly making such high-pressure demands is the hallmark of the so-called monster parents. Triggers range from club activities to career guidance. Many teachers already juggle full classes and club supervision, then spend additional hours managing parent complaints.

The impact goes beyond exhaustion and is also affecting recruitment. According to Tokyo education board data, the competition ratio for public school teacher exams fell from 5:1 in 2016 to below 2:1 in recent years, partly because the job now includes dealing with difficult parents.

Resignations are adding to the strain. Teachers, worn down by repeated confrontations, develop health problems or quit, forcing the remaining staff to take on more work.

To address the situation, Tokyo's draft guidelines aim to explicitly frame extreme parental behavior as customer harassment.

Customer Harassment Prevention Ordinance

Tokyo enacted a Customer Harassment Prevention Ordinance last April, declaring that no person shall engage in such conduct in any setting, including schools.

The draft guidelines list examples that may constitute harassment, including demanding excessive apologies, making unreasonable demands regarding teacher transfers or reassignments, filming on school premises without permission, and prolonged lingering or phone calls that disrupt work.

When such behavior is repeated, schools are advised to limit meetings to 30 minutes after school (extendable to 60 minutes), involve multiple staff members and carefully document the facts.

Reaction among educators is mixed. A male teacher in his 30s in Tokyo welcomed the rules. "We relied on gut feelings before. Having clear rules is a good thing."

A female teacher in the Kyushu region was more cautious. "Rigidly applying rules could escalate conflicts further."

A senior official at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said, "Cases of educators suffering mental health issues due to excessive complaints are increasing. We need to build a 'wall' to protect teachers."

There is precedent. In May, the Hokkaido Board of Education introduced similar guidelines, but only one consultation has been recorded so far. An official attributed this to difficulty determining what qualifies as harassment.

One education board official in the Chubu region warned that maintaining relationships with parents remains essential.

"A compulsory education setting is different from a restaurant where you can simply ban someone from entering," the official said.

Social psychologist Hiromi Ikeuchi of Kansai University said the numerical clarity of Tokyo's guidelines is significant and could spread to other municipalities.

But she warned, "There are cases where customer harassment develops due to the words or actions of faculty members."

© KYODO