Mountain find leads to forgotten WWII crash; links U.S. and Japan families

Hiroshi Kudo speaks at a peace memorial service in Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Photo not for sale)(For editorial use only)(Kyodo) ==Kyodo

By Raika Imaeda

A chance discovery of a metal fragment on a mountainside in southwestern Japan led one man to uncover a forgotten wartime crash -- and reconnect grieving families from both sides of World War II.

In September 1987, Hiroshi Kudo, then a prefectural employee in the town of Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, was walking along a mountain path with a colleague when something struck his toe.

Partly buried in the ground was a piece of metal about 50 centimeters long, engraved with letters and numbers. He pulled it free.

"I instinctively thought it was an aircraft part," he said. "But why would it be in the middle of the mountains?"

The question led him to local residents.

Elderly villagers told him that on a rainy day shortly after the end of World War II, an American military plane had crashed into the mountain, killing several servicemen. Some said they had seen the aftermath. They recalled how people, beset by the poverty that followed the war, had climbed into the mountains to collect scattered supplies such as canned goods and soap.

One man described the moment simply, "America fell from the sky."

Kudo searched for confirmation in local newspapers and municipal records but found nothing. Then, in a used bookstore, he came across a memoir by a Takachiho resident.

It described an explosion around 7 a.m. a few days after the war's end. A B-29 bomber had crashed, leaving a burned-out landscape. About 10 American bodies lay among scattered supplies, and villagers went to collect what they could.

The account matched what residents had told him.

Kudo later contacted the author, who reflected, "Looking back now, it was so sad. To come all the way to Japan and die in the mountains."

Believing U.S. military records would provide answers, Kudo asked a friend fluent in English to help make inquiries.

Two months later, a report confirmed that a B-29 had crashed on Aug 30, 1945, shortly after the end of the war, while en route to a prisoner-of-war camp in Fukuoka. Twelve people were killed.

Around the same time, Kudo learned of another crash.

A former village office employee told him that a Japanese Army fighter plane had also gone down in the area and that the bereaved family might not know.

Further investigation showed the aircraft was a Hayabusa. On Aug 7, 1945, it had taken off from Metabaru Airfield in Saga Prefecture for night training near Iki in Nagasaki Prefecture but never returned.

The pilot was Sergeant Gijin Toku, from Tokyo. Official records listed his place of death as the Korea Strait, a sea passage between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

In fact, the plane had crashed in the mountains of Takachiho. His remains were buried in a local military cemetery, and no family members had visited.

"I wonder if his family doesn't know he died in Takachiho," Kudo thought.

The only address available was from the end of the war. Unsure if it would lead anywhere, he sent a letter.

Days later, he received a call from a woman who said she was Toku's sister. She had never known where her brother had died.

"I knew it," Kudo said. "I'm glad I looked into it. I'm glad I could help."

In March 1992, three of Toku's sisters visited Takachiho.

Standing at the cemetery where he was buried, one of them said, "So you were here. Let's go home together. Mom is waiting for you."

As the 50th anniversary of the end of the war approached in 1995, Kudo proposed building a joint memorial for both Japanese and American soldiers. Those involved agreed, and funds were raised through donations.

At the unveiling ceremony on Aug 26, 1995, attendees included relatives of the American crew and Toku's sisters.

"For the bereaved families, there is no end to war," she said.

The following day, one of the American relatives visited the crash site. Looking out over the mountain, he offered thanks, saying it was a blessing to think that his brother's soul rests on such a quiet mountain. Then he added, "(Time to) go home."

Kudo, listening nearby, was reminded of the words spoken earlier, "Let's go home together." He was reminded that the grief of losing family members to war is shared across nations.

Since then, a peace memorial service has been held every August. Families from both countries have taken part and about 30 local schoolchildren attended last year's memorial.

At one recent ceremony, a relative of a B-29 pilot said it was easy to forget the brutality of war in times of peace, noting that most people today do not know what that era was like and urging greater efforts to preserve peace.

When Kudo began his investigation, some people asked why he was doing it and wondered if he had a family member who had died in the war.

"Soon, there will be no one left who experienced the war," he said. "I belong to a generation that didn't know war, but I was able to hear vivid stories. I think my role is to pass them on."

As war becomes more distant, he said, the responsibility to remember remains.

© KYODO