Offices adding greenery as part of work-style reform

An increasing number of offices are adding greenery to their environments, finding it a good way to reduce stress among employees and enhance their corporate image to make them more attractive to potential recruits.
Adding green not only means the introduction of indoor plants but also involves various original and creative designs that seem to have an impact on employee wellbeing.
Nextbeat Co, an information technology startup founded in 2013, has a vine tree covering a 2.5-meter-diameter ring hanging from the ceiling of the entrance at its head office in Tokyo.
"You can see greenery everywhere," said a woman visiting the office, referring to the green spaces on each floor. The sun appears to shine brighter due to the presence of plants.
In the lounge where employees relax, a tree dubbed "everfresh," which survived a typhoon in a forest in Okinawa in the southernmost prefecture of Japan, stands as a symbol of company vitality.
"Greenery helps employees feel refreshed and improves concentration," Akane Hosokawa, a 34-year-old public relations official for the company, said. When a customer visits the office, "the greenery is often the first topic of conversation," she added.
Among the 60 new workers who joined Nextbeat in April, some attributed their choice to the green office environment.
Companies are paying greater attention to working environments as they have been legally required to screen for stress-related illnesses since December 2015. They are finding that the promotion of employees' health by adding plants to the workplace reduces stress and increases their productivity.
Following the global financial crisis caused by the bankruptcy of U.S. financial services company Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in 2008, many companies removed indoor plants from their offices to cut costs, according to Daiichi Engei Co, which creates green environments in offices and commercial facilities.
Recently, however, the introduction of greenery is increasing as part of work-system reforms.
A demonstration experiment led by Kahori Genjo, an associate professor at the Graduate School of Engineering of Nagasaki University, found that the indoor presence of greenery relaxes people and eases their drowsiness or discomfort because it stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system -- sometimes called the rest and digest system -- in the autonomic nervous system.
Daiichi Engei not only offers interior designs to create a green office, but it also suggests environments combining aromas and calming sounds -- birds chirping on Yakushima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture known for its wildlife and cedar forests, and the Shirakami Sanchi mountain range in northeast Japan, along with the sound of murmuring creeks.
Prime Assistance Inc., a Tokyo-based provider of roadside assistance services, maintains a green reception area and customer call center and farms out the management of plants to experts who water and trim them or replace them twice a month.
Although the service costs around 200,000 per month (about $1,800), the green environments "contribute to business activities by facilitating discussions among employees," a company official said.
Genjo, the associate professor, encourages companies to even use cheaper artificial plants that can have similar employee benefits.
"Although it is costly to maintain and care for natural plants, using artificial foliage plants still generates definite favorable effects," she said.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
If they are interested in buying my trees, I have plenty I can share, and ALL of them have weathered at least 30 typhoons! Be a much better "symbol of vitality" than one tree that survived "a" typhoon in Okinawa!
Must be a pretty small tree!
since1981
This is all fine and dandy but the Japanese white collar workers I know spend most of their time running around Japan meeting clients/customers. Most of them are in the office from 6 to 11 doing reports / desk work. I don't think they will be admiring plants in the office. They will be more focused on eating their unhealthy convenience store dinner and making that last train home and see their family. Believe me, plants is not the answer! I had plants, family photos and nick knacks on my desk and around in my section (I was section head) The only thing that helped me move forward were the pics of my kids on my desk.
Hey I got a good idea that may possibly reduce stress, let staff go home after an 8 hour shift. I worked in and office for 20 years and missed watching my kids grow up. As my health was deteriorating, I decided to get out and start my own business. Health has recovered, sleeping great, more active, not a single headache since and just enjoying life and even earning more!!!!
Chip Star
Welcome to the mid 20th century.
Chip Star
How about improving worker efficiency do people spend less time at the office waiting for their bosses to go home instead?
Strangerland
I'm a big proponent of plants in the office. It creates a softer, more natural feeling, and while it may be a placebo effect, plants make it feel like the office air is more oxygenated, and clean.
We have a lot of plants in our offices. And I've had a lot of positive comments about them over the years.
Vince Black
Oh ok, this will curb overwork-induced suicide and depression. Have a few plants around the office and all will be ok
Disillusioned
Cool! Now, the get to stare at plants for 16 hours a day instead of staring at the wall.