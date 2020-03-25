Outdoor smokers on the rise as April law set to take effect

A law, set to take full effect in April that will ban people from smoking indoors in government buildings and other places in Japan, appears to be backfiring as outdoor smoking is making a brash comeback in all the wrong places.
As smokers find it increasingly difficult to find designated indoor smoking areas, they are turning to neighborhood parks to light up and drawing the ire of nearby residents for the unwanted smoking and cigarette butts left scattered about.
Government agencies find themselves between a rock and a hard place as they try to appease the general public from a smoking nuisance while using a loophole to bring back outdoor smoking areas at their own facilities to satisfy the country's smoking culture.
At the end of February, on the ninth-floor roof of the Okayama city hall in Okayama Prefecture, more than 10 employees gathered around ashtrays for a smoke break in an open space demarcated from nonsmokers only by white lines.
"It really helps out for people like me who can hardly find any places to smoke any more. I appreciate that at least some consideration is given to smokers," said one male government employee who was on the roof having a smoke.
Under the revised Health Promotion Law, which partially took effect last July, government agencies, schools and hospitals started banning people from smoking indoors, and more establishments such as bars and restaurants are to face similar rule changes from April.
Fines of up to 300,000 yen could be imposed on smokers and up to 500,000 yen on facility managers for breaking the law.
In accordance with the law change, Okayama removed ashtrays and banned smoking inside the city hall. But this only resulted in staff heading over to a nearby park to smoke, sparking a slew of complaints from people, particularly parents worried about their children inhaling second-hand smoke.
The city then reluctantly decided to reinstall a smoking area on the building's roof -- taking advantage of a provision to the law that allows smokers to light up outdoors on facility grounds on the condition that an "isolated smoking area" is provided.
"You might say that this flies in the face of the times, but there is a difference between the ideal and the reality of what the law calls for," an Okayama municipal government official said.
Smokers who have limited places to go outdoors are not shy about flouting the law in parks or on streets near stations where smoking areas have all but been eliminated due to the law change.
A 58-year-old woman who stopped by the park with her grandchild near the Okayama city hall said, "I worry about children inhaling passive smoke. There needs to be more emphasis on the trend of people not smoking," she said.
Cigarette butts litter streets
Cigarette butts littering streets are also causing major headaches for officials. Last July, a smoking area was removed on a road near JR Iwakuni Station in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, but smokers continue to drop their butts there anyway.
Although the antismoking push demands that consideration be given to people using public outdoor spaces in a smoke-free environment, there has been a 20 percent increase of cigarette butt litter in certain places compared with the same period a year earlier.
Tourism associations and other agencies across the country have demanded that the problem be addressed, even suggesting installing outdoor smoking rooms that do not leak smoke.
Reinstalling smoking facilities "is a countermeasure for butt litter and passive smoke. But this is only a temporary measure as we go forward with the smoking ban," said an Iwakuni official.
But what are supposed to be "temporary measures," in some cases, are turning into long-term policies.
For example, the driver's license center at the Kumamoto Prefectural Police Department in Kyushu got rid of an outdoor smoking area on its premises last July. But the smoking area was reinstalled the very next month due to heaps of butts piling up on the outdoor lawn and people smoking outside the facility grounds.
According to the department, the move was seen as a "one-month temporary measure" but because it "appeared to have the effect of lessening butt litter," some six months later, the outdoor smoking area remains a fixture there today.
Speaking about the appropriateness of such reversals, a health ministry official was noncommittal, simply saying, "To get rid of undesired passive smoke we ask that the appropriate response be made."
Manabu Sakuta, chairman of the Japan Society for Tobacco Control, stressed that "the antismoking push must move forward," adding, "If (the government) is going to continue to install smoking areas, they need to work on a plan where they are opened only during break times, and signs are posted to make people aware of the antismoking campaign."
A 2017 survey by the education ministry showed about 90 percent of kindergartens, elementary as well as junior and senior high schools, banned smoking. A health ministry survey in the same year showed nearly 60 percent of hospitals accommodating 20 or more inpatients also imposed a total smoking ban.
While the law will impact from April 1 eateries and bars, the places where people are most frequently exposed to second-hand smoke, the change has sparked controversy due to the government's approach to other exemptions as well.
Existing eateries and bars with initial capital of up to 50 million yen and a customer seating area of up to 100 square meters will be exempted from the indoor smoking ban and will not be required to have separate smoking areas if they display "smoking allowed" signs at their entrances.
The exception to the rule appears aimed at giving smaller shops, which might suffer from a loss of customers due to the smoking ban, such as individual proprietors with no staff members, some leeway in deciding whether smoking will be permitted on their premises.
Critics, however, claim the exceptions will allow smoking at more than half of the eateries and bars across the country.© KYODO
Dango bong
I used to smoke for 23 years and quit. My opinion is eateries should be able to decide themselves if they allow smoking or not. Let the consumer decide the fate of their business. I would not eat somewhere that allows smoking but I would have a beer at one.
All these new laws the government here put in place to make Japan look good for the Olympics...
Fiddlers
If you are going to ban smoking in restaurants and bars then ban it in all and the smokers will get used to it. This has worked in other countries and lots of those places have seen their sales increase as non smokers return to them.
StevieJ
Hard to find an indoor smoking area? Really? Seems like every Aeon or mall has multiple smoking rooms near the restrooms. I think this has less to do with available designated smoking areas and more to do with the horrible smoking etiquette in Japan.
I'm still holding out for a non-smoking izakaya.
MarkX
I have no problem with smokers going onto the roof of a building to smoke. Hell they are outside and unless there is a wicked down current, the wind will move the smoke away from all parties. But smoking in parks and other public places, should be not allowed. It sets a bad example for children, and takes away one small haven that families have to escape to. Come on smokers, try to be more considerate.
Riki Agnew Te Paa
Those public smoking areas are foul! Anyone who has lived in Japan will probably know what I mean...Public ashtrays so full of cigarette butts that they begin to smoulder and the toxic smoke that wafts everywhere is horrific.
JapanBliss
Another piecemeal edict from the lawmakers and just as people should be social distancing. Smokers will be sharing the virus as they smoke in troves. Another peace meal law by the cronies. And why are universities except from the law? Many students are under 20 and have to endure the smoke all throughout the campus, not to mention those that work at universities.
kurisupisu
Smokers gotta smoke-the government shareholding in JT should give rise to segregated areas.
Plenty of money not going around...as usual!
Strangerland
I have sympathy for smokers.
But if I were a still a smoker, the higher mortality rate for smokers with this coronavirus would have me considering an attempt at quitting.
JJ Jetplane
@Dango Bong
I can't agree with you. I hate smoking but I believe someone should be free to smoke when they want. However, some of the things I've seen with smokers is horrific in Japan. I've gone into yakitori, yakiniku, and izakayas and far too often I see babies and children sitting right next to their parents smoking. Also, because of the health issues of second hand smoke, I think it's unfair to subject staff and other patrons to it. While some places have smoking sections, they clearly don't build them properly as I've seen smoke pouring right out into the whole area.
sir_bentley28
Though I don't smoke, but what about those vapers? Not the tobacco ones, just the scented vape ones? Since combustion/ignition/fire is needed to light something, would these fall under the category of this smoking ban? Cause without fire, there's no smoke.
JeffLee
I hate smoking but smoking in a park, etc, isn't a big deal. As long as they aren't smoking indoors, where passive smoking becomes a risk or where I happen to be sharing the air.
zurcronium
Smokers know they are going to die early and probably of lung cancer which is a horrible way to die. If they were rational they would have stopped smoking long ago. They are addicts, just like heroin junkies, and cannot stop even though they know smoking will kill them. Of course JT knows this too.
Second had smoke is killing 10,000 people a year in Japan. All smoking in public should be banned and
only allowed in smoke pens that are completed isolated from others. Also the tax on tobacco should be tripled, that is the only proven way to get smokers to quit in significant numbers. Japan is so far behind the ROW on this issue. It is sad. The MOF and their client JT is killing its own people for profit.
Bugle Boy of Company B
I wish the government would allow citizens to enforce the no smoking laws and collect fines directly from the offenders.
Tom
Make it a law that they have to carry a butt pouch.
Romaine Spence
The Japanese Government collects billions of yen each year in tobacco-related tax revenues and still owns 33% of Japan Tobacco stock -- as is required by law. That's a very tasty source of hard cash the government is going to be very hard pressed to replace if it becomes unavailable.
Bars are going to be particularly hard hit, as they have been elsewhere in the world, simply because many places do not have convenient outdoor smoking spots available, and without a place to smoke, smoking customers are going to go elsewhere.
Plus, I wonder how the pious non-smoking public is going to react when they see their consumption tax increase even further, and additional taxes imposed in other areas to make up for the loss in revenue that a truly effective smoking ban will make inevitable.
Bjorn Tomention
Ban smoking , The End !
Disgusting filthy stinking habit, serves no good purpose.
Tokyo-m
Globally, the corona virus has killed 18,000 people so far this year. In the same time-span smoking has killed over 1,000,000 people. Smoking doesn't just kill the addict, but also kills those around them, mostly with long, slow, painful deaths. If governments really are about public health, they ought to treat smoking as seriously as they are treating the corona virus.
Smoking should be banned in all public places, including parks and streets, it should be illegal to smoke outside your own house or on your balcony, and it should be illegal to smoke inside your own house if children live there. The tax on cigarettes should be raised to reflect the true cost that smoking has on the health system and society as a whole.
iradickle
sir_bentley28
I was a smoker for a long time, switched to vaping about two or three months ago. Depending on the vape you're using you can make a place pretty cloudy in no time. Even though I vape I still go to smoking areas.
zurcronium
LOL, a little dramatic.
Quitting smoking is hard as hell, if you have never smoked please don't comment on it. I switched to vaping (it is legal to import nicotine liquid), so my goal is to tone down my nicotine intake until I don't need it anymore.
beentofivecontinents
"I used to smoke for 23 years and quit. My opinion is eateries should be able to decide themselves if they allow smoking or not. Let the consumer decide the fate of their business. "
The problem is that most although most Japanese non-smokers are very annoyed by smoking, to preserve the wa they accommodate the smoker(s) in their group. The smokers take this to mean," ah no one has any problem with my smoking !"...Then there is the issue of workplace health for the employees...
Osaka_Doug
Smoking does put a strain on the healthcare system. I wonder if there are similar studies in Japan?
Research shows:
[In Canada] The total costs of tobacco use were $16.2 billion, with indirect costs accounting for $9.5 billion, direct health care costs accounting for $6.5 billion, and other direct costs responsible for the remainder.
https://www.conferenceboard.ca/press/newsrelease/2017/10/16/smoking-costs-canadian-economy-more-than-$16-billion-in-2012?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1
Dango bong
The staff, the other patrons, they all are free to go somewhere else. I think letting the businesses decide and let nature take its course is best.
In the end, the places that allow smoking would go bankrupt anyway.
Dango bong
they are not slaves they can chose where to work
AgentX
I'm a smoker and I never leave butts behind unless there is an ashtray. I don't appreciate the generalisation.
I see a lot of smokers not being conscious of where there smoke is blowing if they are near people. It's not hard to walk a few meters downwind of someone if you are outside at a park.
Yes, smokers should be as conscientious as they can given the circumstances they are provided with.
With that said, let's all stop the witch-hunting of smokers.
Luddite
Smoking rooms/areas = covid19 cluster hubs.
cracaphat
Smokers would rather croak it over ciggies than the virus anyway.Seeing them pull down their mask to smoke cracks me up.
Garthgoyle
So they're not banning indoor smoking. What's the point of this new law then?
onedragon
Time for us NON smokers to shame them into quitting. They only smoke to fit in.
mmwkdw
I wish I could stop my Neighbours using the worst awful smelling cigarettes - the smell wafts around the area like a broken sewer, and leaves the washing with a bad odour.
Patrick Kimura-Macke
Look at the photo at the top, there is tobacco advertising all over, specific and generic.
Osaka_Doug
Found a bunch of smokers outside a city hall today. They were in the park smoking in front of a no smoking sign. This experience is a very good example of selfishness.
wtfjapan
Let the consumer decide the fate of their business. I would not eat somewhere that allows smoking but I would have a beer at one.
once again smokers are in the minority, non smokers should be the ones who dictate whether an enclosed space be smoke free, and not be subject to cancer causing passive smoking.
Smokers aren't the ones that should be dictating where they can or cant smoke inside, their habit not only cause themselves ill health , also those around them that don't smoke. This is far more than smokers rights , it the rights of good health for the majority of the population. As smoker always saw "if you dont like it go someplace else", sorry we live in a democracy its the non smokers right to say "if you dont like it go someplace else" or better still go outside to smoke
rgcivilian1
Either ban it completely or add stiff, enforceable and punishable fines where smoking is not allowed no where near an entrance or exit area. We shouldn't have to put up with this bad habit / personal privilege's. We do have the right to clean air and that is not a privilege.
rgcivilian1
If the smokers want to smoke, do it in their own cars with their windows up. Punish them by having them pickup the many thousands of butts found throughout Japan. Have them clean their messes left behind and not the Lawson's or Family Mart employees. I'm sure the owner doesn't pay them to clean tobacco butts thrown away on the concrete or pavement.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Sign of stress, intelligent people do not burn money and kill themselves.
David
What happened to the law a few years back about smoking out on the street in Osaka?
i developed asthma after only a few years in this country.
the air is much better in Nara where I live now but I still commute thethe charcoal air of Osaka.
consideration of others appears to be a weakness for the Japanese
Bjorn Tomention
When i was a young kid in the 60s & 70s smoking was in every movie, every commercial and every where, it was cool and promoted & supported by society, but times have changed.
I smoked for over 40 years, quit about 10 years ago and was smoking upto 4 packs a day, I can tell you if you smoke now in this world today you are a flaming fool.
It is not that hard to quit, they even have doctors who can prescribe meds to make quitting so god damn easy you will kick yourself for not doing it sooner.,
Now an ex smoker with no tolerance for any one who smokes and their sticking filthy smelling aura.
rainyday
Absolutely. Its outrageous for big brother government to be dictating where we can and can't get cancer. Fine dining establishments should totally be able to decide on their own whether or not they want their customers and staff to get cancer, not the government.
There is just no reason whatsoever for the government to be trying to limit the spread of cancer and we need to end this madness now.
smithinjapan
"Government agencies find themselves between a rock and a hard place as they try to appease the general public from a smoking nuisance while using a loophole to bring back outdoor smoking areas at their own facilities to satisfy the country's smoking culture."
Easy solution. Ban smoking, 100%. Period. Yeah, Japan would lose a major source of tax revenue, but they would also ease a massive burden on the health care system in the long term. Fine anyone who disobeys 1,000,000 yen for first offence, and give any institutions that permit it a warning. Jail for a second offense for individuals, and immediate closure of any establishments for further infringements. It'll hurt in the short run for some people, but in other nations where smoking is a whole lot stricter than here businesses are not suffering, and a lot of people have quit.
cracaphat
Kiss a non-smoker.Taste the difference.I remember that ad from back in the day!
Taro
The root of the problem is the tobacco industry has too much power, economic and financial influence. PMI are a prime contributor to these effects on the environment and society.
If the tax is not increased substantially on tobacco, everything else will be a workaround that will lead to the issues described in this article.
Of course this industry shouldn’t be disincentivized overnight. The government should more seriously consider long term solutions to phase out this industry as much as possible though. Gradual raising of taxes and therefore prices is the way to go.
Brian Wheway
The Uk in 2007 had an all out ban on smoking indoors, at first there was a big backlash to this law, with smokers moaning and complaining, but now its fantastic not to go into a building and it stinking of cigarette smoke, and that horrid stale air, ok there are some people that still smoke, but its on the de cline, also the UK government put a hefty tax on the packet of fags they are around £10-11 each or 1300-1600 yen for a pack of 20, they have stopped selling packs of 10 now. Japans government could start to raise the price of a packet of cigarettes if they wanted to kerb the sale of cigarettes.
Thunderbird2
Are there any anti-smoking campaigns in Japan?
browny1
Thunderbird2Today 06:12 pm JST
Are there any anti-smoking campaigns in Japan?
Yes - I think it's the "Please smoke carefully" campaign.
Complete with a 90degree bow.
Mr Kipling
If you get the Coronavirus, smoking is one of the biggest factors leading to your death.
No sympathy from me. Goodbye!
Patricia Yarrow
Every obstacle put up results in smokers quitting. My benchmark is the yakitori place downstairs. Staff smokes, smoking allowed, that "green" SMOKING ALLOWED HERE sign on the door. One day, the owner and main cook will be watching his staff succumb to lung cancer. How will he feel then? He encouraged them! I wish this place would truly go cold turkey and stop permitting smoking. Their actual cooking is thoughtful and delicious, but I can't go inside their joint. I keep relations friendly, though. Hoping they will see the light (beyond that match lighting their cancer sticks for all to enjoy). Always shocked that parents take their kids inside to enjoy their first lungfuls of cancer clouds.
OssanAmerica
Nearly all smokers who defend their "right" to smoke are nicotine addicts. They just don't realize it, or do but don't have the will power to quit. Often even knowing full well that the habit is either pushing them closer to major medical problems as they get older at best and knocking years off their lifespans at worst. Just what is the mentality of tthose who are smoking now when the global COVID19 pandemic is putting even young people into ICUs with damage to their lungs?
The price of cigarettes is far too low in Japan. Doubling the price or more has worked in the United States, something Japan should emulate. The cumulative cost to a country's medical system from the direct and indirect effects of smoking should be a motivator for nations to aggresively stamp out this addiction.
cracaphat
The govt doesn't want people to stop smoking.Ciggies are a drug and the govt are the drug dealers.They could illegalize smoking,but they want that drug money.That's why cigarettes are so cheap in Japan. Just like with cancer. Ain't no money in the cure,the money's in the come back.That's how a drug dealer makes its money.
beentofivecontinents
Smoking also greatly worsens outcomes for those who are infected by Covid-19.
iradickle
Brian Wheway,
Yeah, they've raised the price of smokes twice I think. That was going to be my "If it goes over 500 yen, I'll quit" but then they came right back around with a cheaper one.
Japan tobacco is huge, generating over 2 trillion yen in revenue.
A 100% somking ban will never happen but I'm not against a ban on indoor smoking. As far as privately owned places they should be able to decide for themselves.
OssanAmerica
Yea. And "Kissing a smoker is like licking an ashtray".