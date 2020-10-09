Parents facing hard choices as nurseries stop tours amid pandemic

Parents in Japan are moving ahead with preparations to place their children in nurseries starting next spring, but many are having a tough time making the right choice with many schools unable to give full access tours due to coronavirus concerns.

The situation has created a quandary for parents as the tours provide the principal means to get a sense of the environment they will be entrusting their children into, including the educational activities they will take part in and the childcare workers who will look after their offspring.

"I was rejected by the nursery I wanted to tour, so I don't know on what basis to choose (another)," said a 36-year-old mother in Tokyo.

Currently on maternity leave with her 1-year-old daughter, the mother has been visiting day-care facilities in preparation for her return to work in April next year.

Many of her local nurseries declined to allow visits out of concern of possible coronavirus transmission -- with some only allowing parents looking to enroll their child to peer through windows and walk around outside while talking to staff from a distance.

A mother of an 8-month-old in Tokyo's Nakano Ward has been able to enter some prospective nursery schools in recent months but others in her area, mostly publically-operated institutions, have only allowed restricted visits.

"You can really see the atmosphere, the vibe of the place. You can see how the kids are spending their time, doing whatever daily stuff they are doing," she said of the difference between schools that allow access and those that do not.

"From the decorations, you can see the cleanliness and the effort the staff put into making it comfortable for the kids."

She says staff at schools that do not allow full tours have been apologetic about the restrictions.

"They say it is a shame because it is not only for these visits but throughout the year they open up the facilities for various things like parenting classes and community events. They are sad that they have had to stop doing that, too."

For parents looking for a day-care center that will look after their child for long periods five days per week, only the best will do. And even though parents are aware of the virus situation and willing to abide by measures put in place in response, they still want to feel confident they are making the right choice.

"I understand why day-cares don't accept tours inside, but I am worried about applying without at least knowing what the atmosphere is at the nurseries," said the mother of the 1-year-old.

Local governments are struggling to figure out how to cope with the issue. In Tokyo, the Kodaira City office has banned tours inside publically-run nurseries, while Shibuya Ward allows them during days or hours when fewer children are in attendance than normal.

Although the Shibuya Ward office allows one family at a time to enter day-care centers when visiting, an official responsible for regulating the situation said, "Considering the infection risks, we would like to stop that."

But there are also moves to accommodate parents' needs while ensuring the safety of enrolled children and nursery school staff.

For example, Saiwai Hoikuen, a privately run nursery in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward, began virtual tours in June in place of actual visits that were canceled. Preregistered parents can access Saiwai's website and watch Kaori Suzuki, head of the day-care, give live tours.

Saiwai also replies to questions from parents in an online forum. Parents have welcomed the service as it enables them to learn about the day-care without worrying about them or others being infected.

The Sumida Ward office has scrapped in-person tours of public nurseries but has instead prepared a five- to six-minute video to introduce each. Featuring virtual tours of classrooms, school grounds, and other areas where children spend time, the videos will be posted on the office's official YouTube channel.

"Whether videos or photos, they should show daily activities so that we can demonstrate how the day-care staff members interact with the children," said Aki Fukoin, who heads a group of parents concerned with nursery school management.

Even so, Fukoin recommends parents visit nurseries when possible, even if they are required to remain outside.

"Parents should visit day-care centers they would like to place their children, even if they are not allowed to go on the actual tours, because they can still gain a lot of information," she said.

