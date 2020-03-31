Parents get virus jitters as their child-care leave nears end

Parents in Japan who have been on child-care leave find themselves in a quandary that is only deepening as they aim to return to work this spring.

Should they return to their place of work when the country is now warning of the risk of an explosion of domestic coronavirus cases?

Since April is the start of the school year in Japan, many Japanese parents who take parental leave aim at putting their children into day-care centers and returning to work that month.

This spring, however, some people believe they should try to extend their leave of absence to minimize the potential risk of spreading the disease to their children.

Others are not up to speed with new work practices that have been implemented at their companies to deal with the coronavirus in their absence.

In early March, around 30 men and women nationwide participated in an online seminar for people who will soon or have just returned from child-care leave. The forum discussed, among other things, balancing work and family life amid the pandemic.

In the hour-and-a-half session, many voiced fears about the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus.

Several messages were also posted in the comments sections by people who are concerned, for instance, that the coronavirus is only adding to the anxieties of having to put their babies of less than 1 year old in the care of nurseries so that they can return to work.

Rie Yamaguchi, a consultant for people returning from child-care leave and who started the online seminar, said, "It's possible that the company system has changed while they were away. So the first thing I recommend is for people to consult their supervisors."

At Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., a major nonlife insurer based in Tokyo, a number of employees who have been on child-care leave have asked to delay their returns since many nurseries have requested the cooperation of parents to refrain from bringing their children to schools due to the virus. The cases are being handled on an individual basis.

One 37-year-old woman, who lives in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, plans to return to work in mid-April by using her company's system for working from home.

"To combat the coronavirus, the company has made the telework system able to be used more flexibly. There is a risk of contracting the virus while commuting, so I would like to see how it goes and use it as long as it isn't a hindrance to work," she said, adding that she plans to speak with her boss by phone, not face-to-face, about the situation before resuming her work.

In March, as a countermeasure against the coronavirus, the Cabinet Office suggested that local governments be flexible by not invalidating the entry of children who have already been admitted into public day-care centers, simply because their parents have temporarily extended their child-care leave and are keeping them at home due to fears of the virus.

Parents of children who get into authorized day-care centers must return to work in a fixed period, meaning that children whose parents fail to do so do can be placed on waiting lists again. But it is up to municipalities to determine whether or not to invalidate the entry of such children.

So far, the response is different depending on the municipality.

In Tokyo's Minato Ward, nurseries enable parents to voluntarily keep their children at home from school until the end of June, and they are exempt from tuition fees.

The city of Sapporo, in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, will not invalidate entries of children as long as their parent returns to work by the end of May, but they must cover the cost of tuition unless the city requested their absence.

They must also consult with their employer if they wish to extend their parental leave. Of course, there are other municipalities that will not recognize child-care leave extensions at all.

Tokyo, which has seen a spike in positive test results, currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases among Japan's 47 prefectures at 443 as of Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike asked nearly 14 million residents in the city to stay indoors to prevent spreading the virus, while surrounding prefectures also responded by requesting that their residents refrain from traveling to the capital on Saturday and Sunday. Parents are understandably feeling the weight of the health care crisis.

Aki Fukoin, who represents a parents' group to support nurseries, said, "It is important for parents to feel reassured about entrusting their child with nurseries. Extending child-care leave is one means of doing this if they have growing anxieties."

© KYODO