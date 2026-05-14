Remote Japanese island draws scrutiny over nuclear waste, rare earth plans

Photo taken in May 2022 shows a white tern in Tokyo's Ogasawara village on Minamitori Island.

By Shigeki Hiroe

Japan's easternmost island, Minamitori Island, is drawing attention as the site of test mining for rare earth elements from the surrounding seabed and as a potential final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

The tiny atoll, part of Tokyo's Ogasawara village, lies isolated in the Pacific Ocean with no civilian residents and few villagers ever having visited.

Experts say the island is also an important breeding ground for seabirds, raising concerns that construction and increased human activity could damage its fragile ecosystem by introducing invasive species.

Located about 1,950 kilometers southeast of central Tokyo, Minamitori Island covers roughly 1.5 square kilometers.

Formed from a coral reef atop a volcanic island, it is flat and triangular, with its highest point only about 9 meters above sea level.

Despite its small size, the island creates an exclusive economic zone of roughly 430,000 square kilometers, larger than Japan's land area.

Defense Ministry personnel are stationed there, but the island sits around 1,200 kilometers from Chichijima Island, where most residents of Ogasawara Village live.

"For most of us, it has little connection to our daily lives," one villager said, expressing little interest in Minamitori Island.

For scientists, however, Minamitori Island is far from insignificant.

Kazuto Kawakami, an ornithologist with the Hokkaido branch of the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute, visited the island twice as part of Environment Ministry surveys.

He said Minamitori Island was once a "paradise" for seabirds around 1900, when Japanese settlers first arrived. At the time, 11 species of seabirds bred on the island.

But heavy hunting for feathers before and during World War II devastated bird populations. By the 1950s, only two species, including the sooty tern, remained. Invasive plants introduced as windbreaks also spread across the island.

Signs of recovery later emerged.

A survey in the 1990s confirmed a third breeding species. In 2022, Kawakami and other researchers identified a family of white terns and 139 nests of the black noddy, marking the first confirmed breeding records for both species on Minamitori Island in 120 years.

The white tern breeding site is the only one confirmed in Japan, while the black noddy colony is considered the country's largest.

Previously, the species had only been recorded nesting in Japan on rocks near Iwoto Island in Ogasawara village and in the island city of Miyakojima in Okinawa Prefecture.

Yet the recovery has come with complications.

Both species were observed nesting in trees belonging to invasive plant species. Kawakami said the situation highlighted the complexity of ecological restoration on the island.

"It is a complicated situation because the birds are nesting in invasive plants, but their return suggests the island is recovering as an important seabird habitat," he said.

Scientists are also concerned about the risk posed by predators introduced by humans.

During a 2007 survey, researchers found feathers from sooty terns in cat feces. In the Ogasawara Islands, feral cats introduced by people have previously devastated seabird breeding grounds.

Those concerns have gained urgency as Minamitori Island emerged as a possible site for the final disposal of high-level radioactive waste.

The selection process for a disposal site involves three stages of investigation -- an examination of existing data, an overview, and a detailed survey -- over a period of about 20 years.

While the initial literature survey would not involve on-site activity, later stages would require drilling and eventually the construction of underground facilities.

That would bring workers, machinery and supplies to the island, increasing the risk that non-native species could be introduced.

Kawakami said the island's ecological value should not be overlooked amid discussions over resource development and nuclear waste disposal.

"Minamitori Island plays a vital role in preserving Japan's biodiversity, so relying only on documents is not enough. Detailed field studies of the island's environment are also needed," he said.

© KYODO