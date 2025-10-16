Rural teacher shortage sending prefectural officials back to drawing board

By Ayumu Abe

On a humid June morning in Tottori Prefecture, hundreds of would-be teachers filed into exam halls to compete for a chance to educate Japan's next generation.

By the end of the day, just 74 of 557 applicants would secure jobs in the prefecture's elementary schools, only 1 in 7.5 job seekers, the lowest success rate in the nation for the upcoming school year. In junior high schools, the ratio also topped the nation at 1 person employed in 11 hopefuls.

However, Tottori is the outlier. According to the education ministry, the teacher recruitment exams held in fiscal 2023 for hiring in fiscal 2024 saw the fewest applicants per job available on record at all levels -- elementary, junior high, and high school. For elementary schools, there were only 2.2 applicants per position, down sharply from previous years.

The culprit, experts say, is timing. The exams typically take place later than those in the private sector, leading many of the best candidates to accept offers at nongovernment schools before positions at state-run institutions even open up.

Rural regions facing population decline, such as Tottori, responded by moving forward their test dates to June in fiscal 2020 in a bid to secure more applicants.

With no education department at any university in the prefecture, Tottori relies on candidates from outside the region. "We have no choice but to make it as easy as possible for them to apply," a prefectural education board official said. The earlier schedule appears to have helped -- at least in terms of applicant numbers.

But another challenge looms. Despite record-high applicants in some areas, the number of teachers actually taking the jobs continues to fall short, leaving the prefectures without the required recruits.

In Tottori's 2024 hiring round, 129 of the 203 people who passed the elementary school exam ultimately declined their offers -- part of a trend seen across multiple prefectures in recent years.

In Kochi Prefecture, which set its 2025 exam date for June 1, over 70 percent of elementary school applicants -- 208 out of 280 -- declined their offers. This percentage has remained roughly the same over the past few years.

Both prefectures established exam venues in Osaka Prefecture to increase examinee numbers. However, this "accommodation" appears to be backfiring as it has encouraged test-takers to sit the exam merely as a trial run, leading to many declined offers.

An official from the Tottori Prefectural Board of Education lamented, "The Osaka venue attracts many examinees with no connection to Tottori, and offer declines are particularly high there."

For Japan's schools, the exam calendar may be shifting, but the deeper problem of how to attract and keep enough teachers remains unsolved. The reality is that more applicants are applying to multiple prefectures. Some municipalities are returning to training candidates in-house.

In an effort to find a solution, Tottori Prefecture requested that Tottori University strengthen its teacher training programs. Following the 2004 faculty reorganization, most of these programs were consolidated at Shimane University. While the teacher certification program remains, the number of graduates working as teachers within the prefecture has been declining.

In response to the request, Tottori University will restore the word "education" to the name of its teacher certification program starting in fiscal year 2027, renaming it the "Educational Science Course."

Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai said, "This is a first step, but it's not everything," signaling his stance demanding further reform.

A male teacher in his 40s working at a public high school in Tottori Prefecture says he is acutely aware of the shortage of prospective colleagues.

Few new young employees are joining, and the workplace is aging. His colleagues struggle with technology such as tablets.

"It'll get tougher if young people don't join us," the teacher said.

