A series of viral videos showing students assaulting their peers has triggered police investigations, school interventions and a surge of online abuse, highlighting the growing risks of violence amplified by social media.
In January, a widely shared video showed a male student at a prefectural high school in Tochigi Prefecture, punching another student. The footage, which quickly circulated online, led prosecutors in Utsunomiya to refer the student to family court on suspicion of causing bodily injury.
Around the same time, similar videos from the southwestern Japan city of Oita, depicting students attacking one another, also spread widely. The city's board of education later classified the case as a "serious incident" of bullying.
The Tochigi case drew particular attention after a video posted on Jan. 4 showed a student surrounded by several others in a school restroom, where he was repeatedly punched and kicked by one of them. The clip, filmed in December at the school, was viewed more than 100 million times in a short period.
According to the prefectural board of education, teachers were unaware of the incident at the time it occurred. As the video spread, the board and the school received more than 1,500 complaints and inquiries.
Social media platforms were soon flooded with posts attempting to identify those involved, along with abusive and threatening comments. Some of these posts raised safety concerns for students, prompting certain school clubs to withdraw from scheduled competitions.
Police moved after becoming aware of the footage and questioning those involved, referring the student to prosecutors on Feb. 5 on suspicion of causing bodily injury. The case was subsequently sent to family court on March 2.
A police official said that even when minors are involved, acts of violence constitute crimes, adding that authorities acted quickly to prevent further harm, including online slander.
In the case of Oita, three separate videos showing violence among junior high school students were identified and all designated as serious bullying incidents under the Act for the Promotion of Measures to Prevent Bullying.
In Osaka, another video circulated widely showing an elementary school boy being pushed into the sea while playing near a waterfront area with other elementary and junior high school students.
The succession of incidents eventually prompted a response at the national level. On March 3, the education ministry released video materials aimed at bullying prevention and information ethics education. Education boards across the country have been notified and encouraged to use the materials in schools.
Experts say the rapid spread of these videos reflects broader changes in how bullying occurs and is exposed.
Mieko Miyata, the head of a non-profit research institute specializing in children's safety, pointed to the widespread use of smartphones and social media as a key factor.
"Students can now easily film and share such incidents," Miyata said. "The closed environments in which bullying once took place are no longer the norm."
Attorney Mami Takeyama said that online posts targeting individuals in such videos are highly likely to constitute crimes or human rights violations in their own right. "Once footage is shared, it cannot be fully erased, creating long-term risks for both victims and perpetrators," she said.
Takeyama urged those who experience or witness bullying or violence to report it to schools or police rather than posting it online, saying this is critical to resolving incidents appropriately and preventing further harm caused by the rapid spread of information on social media.© KYODO
16 Comments
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sakurasuki
Basically they incriminating themselves, when the evidence out there, the elders will just bow as always.
Politik Kills
Recently had to change my daughter’s school (countryside, few students) because of year long bullying by the other girls in the class.
After repeated meetings with the staff nothing was changed. At the final meeting where we announced leaving the school, the principal didn’t even arrive until the last 5 minutes, then contributed nothing.
Bullies and their parents are none the wiser.
Daughter’s mother insists ‘don’t tell anyone’.
Result: bullies and parents are protected from their actions. Victims have to upend their lives.
That’s a societal problem, not something that can be solved with some pamphlets and gentle reminders.
Signed,
Still Very Angry
kurisupisu
On any given day, it is possible to witness students from the local JHS being mean to each other.
It’s nothing new here…
Monty
After repeated meetings with the staff nothing was changed.
Exactly!
The school, the teachers, the principal and also the parents of the bullies don't do anything.
They even deny that bullying happens at their school, and most of the parents of the bullies have the same attitude as their Bully-kids.
Bullying is a serious crime!
Everybody who is involved should be punished and taken on full responsibility.
No matter how old the bullies are, the school teachers, the principal and the parents of the Bullies.
Chabbawanga
Seen quite a few of these videos on X. Pretty nasty stuff. Obviously not unique to Japan by any stretch of the imagination, but Ive definitely seen more blatant bullying amongst adults here than anywhere else.
diagonalslip
no doubt, but, it's nothing new anywhere, or anywhen... I went through (supposedly 'good') schools in England through the 50's and early 60's... and there was a lot of it about. not least from masters (sic), and prefects.... physical and mental bullying.
for those who don't know about school prefects:
1 mainly British (in some schools) a senior pupil who is authorized to enforce discipline.
Eric
This is a tradition, nobody can change it.
Garthgoyle
Kids and teens being as mean as they've always been.
Bullies are the reason I started wearing steel toe boots to school and when the complains about me started coming in high school.
Little joey
Unfortunately bullying is engrained in the japanese society, starting from elementary school all the way up to day care facilities for the elder.
Asiaman7
To address bullying effectively, schools need a mechanism to swiftly remove disruptive students from the general population — paired with a clear, structured pathway for rehabilitation and timely reintegration.
At present, that kind of flexibility is limited. Public schools in Japan can almost never expel students, as compulsory education through ninth grade guarantees a right to schooling. Even in serious cases — such as violent misconduct — students are typically transferred to alternative programs rather than removed outright.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Start treating bullying the same as crime.
The common forms of bullying would mostly fall under assault, battery, theft, destruction of property, slander, libel, blackmail, invasion of privacy, reckless endangerment, to name a few.
Asiaman7
Would love to hear the argument on downvoting this post.
Do you think he should remain quiet? Is his voice embarrassing the county? Are you just stirring the pot to encourage more comment activity?
quercetum
@Politik KillsToday 06:59 am JST
First, your anger is not only understandable, it is justified. When a child is bullied for a year, when the adults entrusted with her safety fail to act, and when the only solution left is to uproot her life and start over, any caring parent would feel exactly as you do.
You advocated for your daughter again and again, and you were met with silence, indifference, and—worst of all—administrative absence. That kind of neglect leaves a mark. Don’t mistake your outrage for overreaction. It’s the natural response of a parent who loves fiercely and refuses to accept harm done to their child.
Your daughter is lucky to have someone who stands up for her even when the system won’t. And while her mother may prefer to keep things quiet, that doesn’t erase the truth: you witnessed a failure of responsibility, and you’re carrying the emotional weight of it. That’s a heavy burden, and you deserve compassion for it.
That said a principal who strolls in for the last five minutes of a crisis meeting is practicing “let’s pretend nothing happened so nobody has to take responsibility and our school’s reputation isn’t damaged” routine.
It’s a familiar pattern: everyone is expected to endure quietly so the adults in charge don’t have to do their jobs. And when the dust settles, the bullies stay put, the parents stay oblivious, and the only people forced to change their lives are the ones who did nothing wrong.
That is Japan’s shameful civic embarrassment dressed up as “maintaining harmony.”
You protected your daughter. You removed her from a harmful environment. You showed her that when the world refuses to do right by her, her parent will. That is not a small thing. That is the kind of love that shapes a child’s sense of worth for the rest of her life.
You and your daughter have already taken the first step toward a better chapter, and brighter days are absolutely ahead.
Yubaru
It already is a crime according to Japanese law.
In my opinion, if the HS students involved in this are 17 or 18 years old they should be charged and treated as adults, at the minimum, those who have turned 18.
https://www.japaneselawtranslation.go.jp/en/laws/view/3748/en#:~:text=Japan's%20Anti%2DBullying%20Act%20aims%20to%20protect%20children,understanding%20of%20bullying%20*%20Overcoming%20bullying%20collaboratively
Speed
Glad I learned how to fight at a young age. I can't tell you how many bullies I ended up punching their faces. Usually didn't get bullied after that.
Aly Rustom
"Students can now easily film and share such incidents," Miyata said. "The closed environments in which bullying once took place are no longer the norm."
Good!