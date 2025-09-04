Taiwanese students accepted as train staff in internship program

By Hinako Imai

For nearly a year, Taiwanese students Lin Yan-ting and Wang You-jie took on a unique role -- acting as "station gods" to support train riders in various capacities in the port city of Takamatsu on Japan's Shikoku Island.

As part of a 10-month internship program, the two trainees, who hail from the Taiwan Steel University of Science and Technology in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, were assigned by Shikoku Railway Co, known as JR Shikoku, to work as station staff at Takamatsu Station.

They made a big impact with their fluent use of Chinese, English and Japanese and received words of gratitude from foreign tourists for everyday assistance. Some of their duties included showing customers how to purchase tickets, providing information on destinations and language interpretation.

They graduated the program in June. "The two, both of whom speak multiple languages, could provide direct assistance. They were in high demand," said assistant station manager Katsutoshi Nishihara.

JR Shikoku's program began in 2018. Aiming to enhance employees' cross-cultural understanding, the company signed an "industry-academia collaboration agreement" with Kao Yuan University, the predecessor of TSUST.

With the exception of the period during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has accepted two students annually, totaling 10 participants to date. It is an advanced initiative even among the JR group companies, which aims to foster mutual learning to enhance the overall competency of station staff.

In fiscal 2024, the average daily ridership at Takamatsu Station -- located in the namesake Kagawa Prefecture capital city and a main gateway to one of Japan's four main islands -- recovered to approximately 99 percent of pre-pandemic levels seen in fiscal 2018.

Furthermore, 2025 marks the Setouchi Triennale, a contemporary international art festival held every three years on a dozen islands in the Seto Inland Sea, which is expected to further boost the number of foreign visitors.

At stations, multilingual apps are employed, but staff say there is a limit to what they can do. Lin, 23, received a letter of thanks from a Taiwanese tourist he provided guidance to Matsuyama Station in the neighboring prefecture of Ehime.

"I think of you as a god," the letter reads. The moments when customers express gratitude like this are the most rewarding, Lin said with a smile.

There are even some Taiwanese students who, after taking part in the internship program, have been hired as full-time staff with JR Shikoku. Guo Zhi-yu, 24, joined the company in April 2024.

Before becoming a trainee, she had feared working in Japan, but after seeing how "kind" everyone is she took the job. "Shikoku has an atmosphere similar to Taiwan, so it's like returning home," Guo said.

Other JR companies are also exploring similar initiatives.

Central Japan Railway Co, which is known as JR Central and operates the Tokaido Shinkansen Line linking Tokyo and Osaka via Nagoya, offers lectures on its operations and site visits for American university students.

West Japan Railway Co, or JR West, signed a memorandum of understanding with a Vietnamese university in January. East Japan Railway Co, or JR East, reportedly had accepted foreign students for internships until fiscal 2019.

Currently, JR Shikoku is the only company in the group offering work experience internships for foreign students, putting it one step ahead. Lin and 22-year-old Wang both plan to pursue careers in the railway industry in Japan.

"We aim to continue this fruitful exchange that allows students' learning and corporate growth to coexist," said a company official in charge of the internship program.

© KYODO