Tech university's exam reforms make it Japan's most attractive to applicants

By Hiroshi Yamamoto

This spring, the Chiba Institute of Technology, a private institution near Tokyo, received the most entrance applications of any Japanese university after finishing runner-up to Kindai University for the past four years.

Due to its bold exam reforms, CIT in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, attracted a total of 162,005 general entry applications for April enrollment, according to the university.

The university, which is more than 80 years old, planned to enroll some 13,000 new students in five faculties with 17 departments to "educate future workplace leaders," said an official from the admissions public relations department.

Kindai University, located in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, had been the leader in terms of applicant numbers for the previous 11 years.

CIT implemented drastic entrance exam reforms, reasoning that an increase in applicants would enable it to attract elite students.

Starting with the 2021 entrance exams, CIT waived the fees for exams using the Common Test for University Admissions administered by the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.

Students can also apply to multiple schools, and more than 80,000 students took the exam using this method this spring.

Students can also apply to multiple departments for one exam fee if their exams are held on the same day.

"We are willing to assess applicants' aptitude for all departments in which they are interested," said a CIT official, adding that the new exam system increases applicants' chances of passing.

Focusing on science, technology, and engineering, CIT has pushed ahead with high-cost, high-performance and "applicant first" reforms under the leadership of its board chair, who advocates that "universities should be funded with tuition rather than entrance exam fees."

Among the reforms' other features, CIT accepts applications until 11 a.m. the day before an exam. This allows students to decide at the last minute whether to try based on their perceived results from other exams.

However, education officials point out that the large number of applicants that made CIT the most popular in Japan is largely due to many students applying to multiple departments. According to the university, students applied to an average of six departments in this spring's entrance exams under the common test.

Nonetheless, CIT students welcome the reforms. Reiji Imai, a third-year student in the Department of Information and Networks in the Faculty of Information Science, said, "I got into my favorite department for free. The value for money was great."

Imai, 20, applied to five departments through the common test admissions process. He said that CIT's new system "should help many test-taking students because university entrance exams cost a lot of money."

The reorganization of faculties and departments to meet the needs of the times is also a factor in their popularity.

For example, in April, CIT created the Department of Space and Semiconductor and Mechatronics Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering to nurture talent that can contribute to cutting-edge fields in mechanical and electrical engineering.

Kazuya Nojima, a 17-year-old third-year high school student who attended an information session held by CIT to introduce the new department, said, "I want to enroll and build rockets."

As part of the reforms, CIT launched supplementary education programs led by faculty members to reduce the number of students forced to repeat grades or drop out.

While 1,065 students repeated and 507 dropped out in the 2012 school year, each of these numbers fell by more than half in 2024.

CIT will continue its reform efforts to "survive amid the decreasing number of 18-year-olds," according to an official.

© KYODO