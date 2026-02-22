Woman who lost beloved Shiba Inu rediscovers roots of dog breed

By Moe Kihara

They are popular the world over as a breed of hunting dog from Japan. But for tourists deplaning at Iwami airport in Masuda, Shimane Prefecture, the dozen or so Shibas greeting them are like little rock stars.

"So cute!" the visitors exclaim as they quickly break into smiles while petting and snapping photos of the alert, playful dogs known for their foxlike faces. Their owners explain that the city is the birthplace of the breed.

In fact, tracing their pedigrees back reveals that nearly all of these dogs descend from Ishi Go, a hunting dog often considered the father of the modern Shibu Inu breed.

It was the dedicated research of Mayumi Kawabe, 68, from Gotsu, Shimane Prefecture, who while grieving the loss of her beloved dog that died in September 2014, rediscovered this buried history and brought it to the world's attention.

Concerned about his wife's long depression after the dog's death, Kawabe's husband showed her a clipping from a local newspaper introducing the rare San'in Shiba Inu breed, which she had never heard of.

However, Kawabe, who had experience founding a nonprofit involved in regional revitalization, was confident in her knowledge of the local area, and her interest was piqued.

She contacted the San'in Shiba Inu Breeders Association. By the end of 2016, she welcomed 2-month-old Sunny into her home and began posting photos of the pup on Instagram, hoping to introduce the San'in Shiba breed to people overseas.

She even composed a song about Sunny and uploaded it to YouTube.

In 2017, while creating a website introducing San'in Shiba dogs, Kawabe came across a surprising post claiming that the Sekishu Ken Ishi Go, a native dog breed from western Shimane Prefecture, was the ancestor of the Shiba Inu.

"If true, this could help revitalize the local area," Kawabe thought, and immediately started digging for more information. She collected Ishi-related materials from across the country. While reading out-of-print books, the details became clear.

In 1936, Tsurukichi Nakamura discovered the dog named Ishi that was being kept as a hunting dog deep in the mountains. Nakamura ran a dental clinic in Tokyo and belonged to the Japanese Dog Preservation Society, or Nippo, an organization founded in 1928 to promote Japanese dogs.

According to Kawabe, after the Meiji period (1868-1912), foreign dog breeds entered Japan along with Western culture, leading to widespread crossbreeding. "The bloodline of Japanese dogs was in danger of being lost," she said.

Concerned about this, Nakamura traveled around the country searching for Japanese dogs in the early Showa period (1926-1989). It was then that he encountered Ishi, kept by Nobuichi Shimoyama in the village of Futakawa, the present-day Mito district of Masuda.

Ishi traveled to Tokyo. He subsequently won many awards at dog shows hosted by Nippo. He sired Aka with Koro, who was born in Shikoku, the smallest main island in western Japan.

Aka was adopted by a family in Kofu, the capital of Yamanashi Prefecture west of Tokyo, where he sired two offspring named Beniko and Akani. The two were half-brother and half-sister, and later produced a renowned dog named Naka, who would go on to win the Prime Minister's Award at a dog show.

Naka became the object of admiration among dog lovers, and breeding requests poured in. Naka's descendants came to be known as the Shinshu Shiba and were subsequently bred nationwide. According to Nippo, nearly all pedigreed Shiba Inu dogs are descendants of Ishi or Naka.

Kawabe wanted to speak directly with people connected to the families and others who had been Ishi's descendants, distributing flyers, searching phone books and tracking down those involved.

She visited Kofu to meet the son of the man who had adopted Aka. He readily agreed to an interview and shared an episode about the dogs involving a July 1945 air raid on the city during World War II.

According to the son, upon hearing the air raid siren, his father removed the collars from Aka, Akani and Beniko and let them escape as the city was engulfed in flames. Akani and Beniko, who had escaped the danger, returned to their owner. However, the elderly Aka never came home.

The son entrusted Kawabe with photos of Aka, and of Naka, born to Beniko and Akani.

"I am determined to share the story of Ishi Go with many people and preserve it for future generations," said Kawabe, who has presented her research findings on local cable television.

She also shares her discoveries on the website of the Sekishu Ken Research Laboratory she established, continuing her lecture activities and creating leaflets. She published a picture book summarizing the story in a way children can easily understand. It depicts scenes of Ishi hunting with Shimoyama, the dog's original owner, as well as his return to his hometown as a stone statue.

Local newspapers have featured Kawabe's activities, sparking interest. Residents have established the Ishi Go Memorial Hall, a museum preserving the history, and erected a stone statue on the grounds where Ishi was kept. At the airport, tourist welcome events are held on the first Saturday and third Sunday of each month.

The Shiba Inu Village Festival is held every year on Nov. 2, the day the Shiba Inu breed was born.

Last year, about 60 Shiba Inu dogs and 200 participants from within and outside the prefecture gathered at the venue's memorial hall and roadside stations.

Shimane Prefecture is undeniably the sacred place for Shiba Inu.

"We want to use the roots of this breed as a stimulus for regional revitalization," a Masuda City Tourism Association official said, noting the breed has helped boost inbound visitor numbers.

