Women's Day Off: Women strike to narrow Japan's huge gender gap

In 1975, women in Iceland stopped work and household chores to protest gender pay gaps in a male-dominated society. The resulting reforms made the country a leader in gender equality. More than half a century later, women in Japan, ranked 118th out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report, are trying to do likewise.

Japanese women are often cited as being among the busiest in the world. They spend many long hours doing housework, caring for children, and working.

According to a survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Japanese women perform roughly five times more "unpaid labor," such as housework and child care, than men. Japanese women also get some of the least sleep among OECD member countries.

In early March, a nationwide "Women's Day Off" aimed at achieving equality was held to coincide with International Women's Day.

"Iceland used to be in a situation similar to Japan today, but the women came together to take action," said Keiko Ota, a lawyer who spoke at a Feb. 24 rally in Tokyo, calling for a nationwide day off for women on March 6. "If we talk about the various forms of oppression, as well as our hopes for how things should be, we would feel that we have allies who work with us."

It was a documentary film about the Icelandic women's strike, titled "The Day Iceland Stood Still" and directed by American filmmaker Pamela Hogan, that brought the issue to public attention in Japan.

The film has been screening in parts of Japan since last October. Participants in discussion groups held after watching it decided to launch a Japanese version of a Women's Day strike.

The things people choose to "take a break" from vary. They could be work, household chores, or simply unplugging to rest their minds. Around International Women's Day, more than 200 events were organized across Japan, and 100 were held nationwide on the day of the strike.

A rally and march took place in downtown Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo. About 80 people gathered. Some held signs that read, "Today, I'm taking a break from housework and work."

A 40-year-old manga artist from Nasushiobara said she felt compelled to take the day off and spoke about her life. Her mother was a full-time homemaker who handled all the housework. "After my father retired, he didn't help out at all, so my mother's workload didn't change. A homemaker can't just 'retire.'"

Compared to their male colleagues, she said, her female friends have advanced more slowly in their careers. Despite these challenges, they have earned certifications, passed exams and become indispensable to their companies.

"The amount of effort required for them to reach that point differs from what men have to put in," she said.

"Events like today's are a great opportunity to help people realize the current situation -- that's the first step. I hope society will come to realize that it's no longer acceptable to take women for granted."

A 47-year-old company employee from Utsunomiya said that she took a paid holiday to attend the rally. "I live with my husband and my daughter, who attends nursery school. I've entrusted the household chores and child care to my husband this weekend so that I can come out," she said.

She spoke about being the only woman in a managerial position at a company where she and her husband used to work. After having a child and returning from maternity leave, she was removed from her position.

"It was frustrating. I told my husband that I couldn't stand the 'mommy track,' so I changed jobs," she said. She added that she believes the difficulty of balancing work and family is a structural issue in Japan.

In front of Tokyo's Shinjuku Station, meanwhile, women took turns at the microphone to voice their concerns. "It's always women who drop off and pick up the kids from day care," one said. Another asked, "What would happen if the caregivers didn't show up for work?"

One woman from Yokohama in her 50s said she would like to see married couples in Japan given the option of keeping separate surnames. She resents the fact that it is typically the woman who must change her maiden name to be listed as a dependent by her husband. Japan legally requires married Japanese nationals to have the same surname.

"A female colleague recommended that I join today," said a 46-year-old male civil servant. "I'd like to see Women's Day gain the same recognition it enjoys overseas. That said, I'm the one who has left all the housework and child care to my full-time working wife. I want to make changes wherever I can."

One topic discussed at an online "Future of Work Conference" event that evening was achieving gender equality in the workplace. Leaders from various fields shared their perspectives.

"Companies that have implemented measures to reduce overtime hours have seen an increase in the number of female executives, more men taking paternity leave, and higher wages, and their business performance has also improved," said Yoshie Komuro, president of consulting company Work-Life Balance Co., Ltd.

She added that in other countries, laws have been enacted to reduce working hours for both spouses, creating a society where parents share child care.

"In Japan, however, women have been forced to adapt to a culture of long working hours. We need to change the way we work."

© KYODO