Doctor at Osaka Immigration Bureau suspected of working while drunk

The Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau says that a full-time female doctor may have examined detainees while intoxicated in January. The doctor has since been suspended, the bureau said Wednesday.

Justice Minister Ken Saito told reporters in a post-cabinet meeting news conference that an investigation will be carried out, Kyodo News reported

According to the bureau, the doctor worked alongside two full-time nurses and a part-time doctor to examine foreign detainees at the facility in Suminoe Ward. Officials said that she exhibited signs of possible intoxication on more than one occasion, such as walking unsteadily and having slow reactions to people speaking to her.

Currently, there are 48 detainees at the facility. Additional part-time doctors will care for the inmates if they fall ill, the bureau said.

