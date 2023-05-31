Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Doctor at Osaka Immigration Bureau suspected of working while drunk

3 Comments
OSAKA

The Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau says that a full-time female doctor may have examined detainees while intoxicated in January. The doctor has since been suspended, the bureau said Wednesday.

Justice Minister Ken Saito told reporters in a post-cabinet meeting news conference that an investigation will be carried out, Kyodo News reported

According to the bureau, the doctor worked alongside two full-time nurses and a part-time doctor to examine foreign detainees at the facility in Suminoe Ward. Officials said that she exhibited signs of possible intoxication on more than one occasion, such as walking unsteadily and having slow reactions to people speaking to her.

Currently, there are 48 detainees at the facility. Additional part-time doctors will care for the inmates if they fall ill, the bureau said.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

That is really too bad...if only she were able to receive help and support.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Maybe she was having a stroke or medical episode? They just jumped to this conclusion? Any testing done?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Thats a job that would drive anyone to drink doc!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In case of emergency even guard will hesitant to follow up to doctor, this is the case in March 2021. So doctor really have time to pass the time.

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/04/a5d6e9c74832-video-of-sri-lankan-who-died-in-detention-in-japan-shown-to-public.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog