Female member of gov't panel brings baby to meeting at PM's office

A female member of a government panel participated in a meeting at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office with her two-month-old baby on Thursday, with the cabinet pledging to take necessary measures to promote women's empowerment.
Shoko Takahashi, founder of the Japanese personal genome company Genequest Inc, is believed to be the first person to take their newborn to a gathering held at the prime minister's office, according to its secretariat.
The secretariat received consultation in advance from Takahashi and prepared a place for her to breastfeed, although she did not actually use it.
Later in the day, Takahashi told reporters while carrying her baby in a sling, "The baby started to cry a little during the meeting, but everyone smiled and interacted kindly. We were warmly welcomed by them."© KYODO
Moonraker
This shouldn't even be news.
Larr Flint
This actually should be the news.
If you have a kid you would understand.
Kindergarten operating hours are from 10-15 or 9-17
So if your work starts from earlier or later you can work only part time. I think politicians should think realistically about the problems of couples/single mothers or fathers.
SauloJpn
ME thinks that a good sign of change would be if that person was the PM, actually I also think that she would do a better job as well.
vendingmachinemusic
This is great. However, Japan Inc. requires such crazy work hours. Its next to impossible to be a present parent and present employee.
Bronco
The best place for the baby to be is at home, in a comfortable environment with a loving and caring mother.
The workplace is loud, unfamiliar, full of viruses and causes stress for the mother and baby.
Elvis is here
Good for her, I guess. But that's been done before. It's like the shrinking population news yesterday.... You want change, you got do something else.
Asiaman7
Children can be watched at most daycares between 7:00 and 18:00. This allows parents to drop off kids before work, then pick them up on their way home in the evening.
— Daycares In Japan, https://matcha-jp.com/en/10007
Cards fan
I mean, yeah, if you work in a factory. Lol I wouldn't exactly describe my office as "loud," though. Besides, it's the 21st century, and women should be allowed to do whatever they want.
samuraivunyl
Pure neglect… a parent’s duty is to nurture and protect their kids… not expose them to deceit, cronyism and double standards at such a young age. Poor baby, it will take more than a few dozen episodes of Anpanman or Thomas or puri kura to wipe this from the wee one’s mind
gogogo
The career woman on the right her face tells you exactly what she is thinking.
KazukoHarmony
That child is far too young for kindergarten, which educates children from age 3. Newborns to pre-school aged children (basically ages 0 to 6) can be placed in daycare.
obladi
Oh my God, a baby in the man cave.
This should not even be a headline, but sadly, in Japan, it is.
WeiWei
You write it as a bad thing that it’s full of viruses but how do you think our and the baby’s immune system gets stronger? That’s right, through constant exposure.
Jim
The person who wrote this clearly doesn’t know the reality of working in Japan especially in cities. Probably this person is living in some countryside small town where work finishes on the dot before 6 and the daycare centers are just a few seconds away, or just another childless person making comments without any knowledge! The fact is that in cities in Japan most people are never able to leave office before 6 and it takes an hour or more to commute to the day care center and pick up your child. People without children and without any experience dealing with the hardship faced by parents write idiotic comments like the one quoted above!
Ah_so
Why shouldn't she? The far right obviously have a problem with this because they hold deeply old fashioned misogynistic views.
See comments above and below, for example.
Meiyouwenti
As the founder of a bio-tech company, Ms Takahashi would have been able to hire a babysitter while she was away from home speaking on the panel. A grand stand play by a successful business mom with an inflated ego.
Asiaman7
Three children, each placed in daycare from age 1, Tokyo 23 wards, working for traditional Japanese company in business over 130 years
earsay
Wow, look at that face. Someone is trying to make a statement rather than doing this out of necessity. She could easily afford childcare. Jacinda Ardern fan girl much?
Newgirlintown
This is all great, but how is it ‘empowering’? The word has just become a media buzzword.
Aly Rustom
A couple of years ago, when an assemblywoman brought her baby to the Diet, the Manbabies there complained and attacked her for doing so. This, no matter how small and trivial a gesture, is nevertheless a step in the right direction considering that under Abe severe sexism was allowed to fester leading to the incident above. Kishida is proving he is indeed a step up above Abe which at least is something.
earsay
Exactly. Women who sadly can't afford childcare, generally don't have jobs that allow them to take children to work. Attention-seeking token gestures by privileged individuals won't change a thing sadly. But hey, if likes on her social media makes her feel better about herself...
factchecker
An attention seeking stunt for sure, but good on her having the guts to do it and stand against the conforming pressure holding the country back
Blacklabel
yeah two things stand out. the expression on her face and how much hair that kid already has at 2 months old.
The first is a good combination of determination and activism and the second is quite impressive
earsay
And I'll happily apologize for calling it an attention-seeking stunt if someone can confirm she allows parents at her company to bring their babies to work whenever they want.
Can anyone confirm this is the case at Genequest Inc?
bobcatfish
This is great new!
"C'mon, kids. You're all coming to work with daddy, today!"
Japantime
In Japan daycare is from 7am to 7pm. Easy to drop of before work and pick up after work.
Chabbawanga
Personally I dont agree with bringing infants or children to work, it is distracting, not just for the mother/father, but for everyone else in the work place. Many work places aren't designed with the safety of young children in mind. However, I do believe that women should be allowed plenty of time off to look after their young children before being allowed to pick up their career where they left it, with the same opportunities for advancement as their male peers.
Desert Tortoise
And daycare is any different? Come on.
From experience day care and elementary school are incubators for colds, flu, Covid-19, Strep Throat and a wide variety of childhood diseases. Oh yeah, and they bring them home to infect mom and dad, which is how I had my second Covid-19 infection.
Blacklabel
of course it then leads to people wanting to bring their pets to work next.
There is always one thing that leads to another that leads to another.
the if/why problem.
If this person can do that, why cant I do this?
never ends. But hey this was just a meeting, not a full work week or anything.
point made, but it doesnt change anything.
Zizi
Good for her, but the cynic in me just sees a bossy person trying to make a point / inflating her ego. Look at that face, as someone already pointed out!
wallace
Daycare isn't for very young babies.
banger
babies should not be in workplace. talk about inflated egos.
what point she is making? having a baby? or everyone should help her? how many moms going to work after dropping kids to KGs etc? she is in prominent position and want to mis-use that position perhaps?
William Bjornson
Hooray for a little bit of HUMAN REALITY poking through the depressing clouds of cultural blindness. Formality is just for fools who, otherwise, don't know how to get along. And having the sound of children behind them might help some government officials to re-evaluate some of their mindlessly brutal policies...
Kumagaijin
I thought all of the faces look a little rediculous in the photo. Japanese (especially women) try to show what they are thinking with a face, especially in serious situations.
Mark
Living on an island can real put you back 50 to a 100 years, New Moms in the rest parts of the world bring their new born babies to parliaments, congress, and all sorts of meeting and activities simply because at this baby age they are INSEPRABLE.
Nadrew
I agree with you there!
Mark
Glad to see women taking the fight for their rights all the way to the top since NO ONE else is doing it.
Moonraker
My God. She might have been smiling before and after that photo. She could have been gurning. Who knows? The news gatherer probably had to choose between a number of photos to illustrate the story and chose this one because it showed some determination. It may not have looked right in this context and by these selectors if she was smiling and not taking it seriously. That's how it works, folks. Try to get media literate.
Vreth
@Bronco
That isolationist mindset is exactly why society is breaking down.
Roxy Music
She should work from home and not expose her baby to all those germs floating around from unmasked colleagues.
Kenshin
The child could easily leak state secrets. Seriously though, it should by no means be unusual to bring a child of that age into the workplace. My son came with me to work (in the US) from age 3 weeks to 3 years old. It's time for Japan to begin seeing this as a normal workplace phenomena.
japancat
So ?......and ?........If she brought a Giraffe to the meeting that would be news....but a baby ??
sir_bentley28
So empowering! This tells other women that they can bring their children to work also! I'm gonna have my wife take our 2 year old with her to the lab at work because its empowering!
Desert Tortoise
Our doctors told us to expose our then infant to everything so their immune system would develop properly.
Disillusioned
While I do support the women's movement and equality I think this kind of behaviour is inappropriate. I'm not surprised the baby started crying. I reckon I'd cry too if I had to sit through one of those meetings.
Desert Tortoise
Well then this will make your head spin ^_^
https://ca.style.yahoo.com/20-companies-let-bring-dog-090000585.html
https://appliedpsychologydegree.usc.edu/blog/the-benefits-of-pets-in-the-office/
justasking
Just be a little more human…
NOMINATION
Exactly lol My wife brought all 3 babies to the office(her dad runs). Unfortunately it didn't make National news. We would have loved to earn some extra cash for the photo ops if possible.
gintonic
Good on her.
tora
Now women everywhere will have lots of babies and take them to work and harmony will reign.
Seriously though, first there would have to be a complete overhaul of the system of employment in Japan and for companies to be legally bound to allow women to bring their bambinos into the office, etc. Oh, and for "black" companies to be forcibly shut down. But it won't happen, will it?
7thPatriarch
Really impressive how Ms. Takahashi was able to pivot from a career extracting DNA to analyzing it.
Though she ought to be censured for making a mockery of parliamentary affairs.
How are politicians supposed to sleep with a baby making such a racket?
SDCA
Serious question that I hope someone can answer here. I personally do not have a child at the moment but look to procreate in the near future hopefully. It is my understanding that the hours for day cares are as mentioned in a comment above, but my question is what do most of you do when you have both spouses working full-time and have a semi-long commute?
For example, in my case my wife and I get up at 6:00 am to leave for work at 6:30 am and are able to arrive 20-30 mins before we start work at 8:00 am. If everything goes well, I get off at 5:00 pm and my wife tends to leave much later. I usually can get home just before 7:00 pm. If I drop off my child near a day care at my house and the hours are as mentioned above, I don't think I can realistically drop off nor pick up my child around that time-frame. How would I go about doing this? Bring my child on my commuting train and drop them off at a daycare near my workplace? Or are day-cares somewhat forgiving if the parent is somewhat late?
Thankfully I can work from home now so many of these problems can be alleviated, but I am genuinely curious on this topic.
Awa no Gaijin
I don't disagree with the woman bringing her newborn - however i question if it was really necessary .
Given the fact kishida has been threatened with pipebomb attacks i think the safety of the child wasn't carefully taken into consideration.
It doesn't seem to be an appropriate location for a newborn .
Nonetheless this woman has proved she can multi-task .
Did the child have to forego it's breast-feeding scedual ?
What was the true purpose of bringing the newborn ?
Hercolobus
Bravo. Omigoto. Well done. Now delete it if it pleases you JT.
kurisupisu
How did Takahashi get to the meeting?
She most likely arrived from somewhere close by taxi-her office is in Minato-ku
The reality of commuting in Tokyo by bus or train is mostly a lengthy crowded commute.
This is not suitable for babies
There is more than a hint of grandstanding by all parties involved
Wandora
No problem as long as she's prepared to leave if the baby starts screaming or otherwise seriously disturbs others and, if she does leave, it doesn't make the task at hand more difficult for anyone else. But then, if those hold, is she really necessary in the meeting anyway? Or is this just a me!-me!-me! photo op?
TuxedoMichael
Good move. Baby's cute, though.
Larr Flint
@SDCA
I've checked all the places nearby my place and most of them operate like 10-15 or 9-17.
I'm starting early and due to the character of my job I can't drop off my kid because it's too early, however if your partner can do that that's great! If you are single parent you are screwed.
Like you stated if you leave at 6:30 to get to work by 8:00 so even if you manage to find place that starts at 7:00 you will be late to work. If your employer is fine with that then Kudos to him if not you have to think about cutting your working hours.
The other solution is to go to one of those places like in Shinjuku that operates early morning and late evenings if you want to commute with your kid. However there are very few places like that.
Of course don't forget they will charge you extra if you will be late to pick up your kid due to the zangyo etc.
I could write a lot more but busy now. Hope it helped!
Mat
Did having the child with her, make her less distracted at work, or more distracted at work?
I feel like that is the bottom line. I'm not arguing on if it should be allowed or not, but she took the kid to work, because she was at work, and if she is at work, she should be working, not looking after a child.
Larr Flint
Ohh and I forgot about most important thing. Don't forget that even if you find a great place with good hours there are plenty of other people applying so the spot is not guaranteed you might be declined!
itsonlyrocknroll
A publicity stunt?
Or is my cynicism getting the better of me.
Few businesses have the trained staff, nurseries able to provide such facilities even minimum day care?
I wonder if Shoko Takahashi, founder of the Japanese personal genome company Genequest Inc has provided day care/nurseries for Genequest Inc workforce or even allow staff to bring there babies into the office.
Action not photo opportunities.
Awa no Gaijin
Exactly .
It was a distraction.
The government has enough distractions already with trying to make decisions that affect everyone and not only women.
Toblerone
The “progressives” think its progress. Obviously a few more babies in the chamber would start to create major distractions. The govt is bad enough already without making things more difficult.
plus, bad vibes! I wouldnt surround a baby with the atmosphere from those assorted crooks and charlatons.
Paustovsky
Everyone complaining about a baby being there yet it is probably the only one in that room who will be directly affected by the discussions.
I'm more bothered by the 20-years too old guy to her right who has probably attended every meeting for the last 200 years without contributing anything. That is the real problem in the room.
kohakuebisu
This is a provocative stunt likely to antagonize people as much as get them support.
The baby is two months old. The mother (or father) should be on parental leave. It is not vital to spend your entire life working to the detriment of your new born. Two months old! Every parent with a Japanese spouse will know this, but the average Japanese grandmother will frown if you try to take your baby outside within the first month. "It will die of cold!" she will say. You do not get older women, far more of whom vote in elections than young women, on side by doing this.
One of Japan's largest problems is low labour productivity, partly due to meetings dragging on. You do not shorten meetings or make the workplace operate more smoothly by introducing two month old babies. The inability of Japanese companies to deal with maternity is the same inability to let workers take their legally stipulated days off, to let them take study breaks, help the family breaks, mental health breaks etc. Making it easier for mothers (its almost always the mother) to work with a two month old kid just reinforces the idea that you are a corporate slave. You must take no time off ever. Holidays means sitting in a traffic jam on a shukujitsu. People working as slaves have low motivation, again feeding into low labour productivity.
Dave
Is she more likely to talk with her colleagues about work and Japan's future are just leave after the session
Sven Asai
Of course they should have a feeding place, a nursery and kindergarten for toddlers so that all the elected lawmakers and invited guests , including those mothers like in this case, can do their governmental work uninterrupted and concentrated on the topics. And of course, however naturally or wished for, but there shouldn’t be babies in parliamentary sessions, because you guess it, a baby isn’t an elected parliamentarian. The next ones bring then grandparents , friends or anyone else from the street to make it fair and balanced? That’s not working. In that case babies should be in a room nearby or also better at home. But in this case here, a two month old baby, even a bit crying in a meeting? That’s not good for anyone involved. That rare little treasure surely belongs into a cozy little bed at home, attended and taken care of by the mother herself or if she has a short meeting like this , then by the father, other family members or a nursing housemaid etc.
Bronco
How would this woman feel if her hair stylist did the same thing while giving her a 10,000 yen haircut?
Can the train conductor who took her to work safely bring his 2 month old into the train driver's cabin?
She's paid to give her full attention to the content of the meeting, how can she do that with a 2 month old hanging off her chest.
It would be the same as staring at your smartphone during the meeting.
Either work or stay at home. If you choose work, do it properly.
cleo
I agree with Bronco, on all but one point.
Looking after a baby IS work. You just don’t get paid in money for doing it.
And whichever type of work you choose - earning money or raising Junior - do it properly.
itsonlyrocknroll
Japan like all G what ever counties needed, no yearns for affordable child care. So Mothers can be free, if they choose to return to there careers.
Strapping a 2 year old when carrying out meeting or duties around a conference table is nothing more than spurious political posturing.
This is a ridiculous shameful charade, If Shoko Takahashi wanted to send out a clear message then promote a more practical methodology, funded baby care creche facilities for working Mothers.
What next nappy changing on a conference table.?
voiceofokinawa
What a daring act, what a brave woman!
sidesmile
This photo just makes me think that the guy on the left must really struggle to fold towels
itsonlyrocknroll
Sorry that is two months old....strapping a 2 year old in such a fashion would look strange to say the least.
AustPaul
With all the hot air in that room it might have been sleep inducing for the bub.
Aly Rustom
That is an excellent point
SDCA
@Larr Flint
Thank you good sir for your kind answer! I will take those into account when the time has come!
WA4TKG
Did anyone else notice "The NORTH Face" (aside from other faces) baby bag ?
sir_bentley28
I fail to understand her reasoning behind this. Yes I understand the fact that maternal leave is rather short here, but there are daycares that would take your baby and care for them whist you head back in the workforce. If a daycare couldn't be found in time, babysitters would work just as well, a grandparent if willing and able would be best. There are options. Could you imagine if a policewoman, a policeman, dentist, surgeon, vet or a bus driver/taxi driver did this, how fast would it get shut down? I tried, I read through the comments and I can't find a logical purpose of this publicity stunt.
If this is the new trend, then all the power to the women and those involved. But just watch how quickly things will turn, but not in your favour.
Sigle
That baby sling costs about 45,000 yen.
She can't afford daycare?
Kniknaknokkaer
Or surely she could just join the meeting remotely.
wallace
Even the baby isn't wearing a mask. A week ago it would have raised many comments.
wallace
The kid is going to be a rock climber when it grows up.
Antiquesaving
I was a single father, public daycare starts at 7:00 until 19:00 last pickup, after hours care is available, yes it is not free but someonevun her position can afford it especially if her partner is also working.
Sorry I wouldn't have ever dragged my children to my job site!
In primary school public after school care is also available, until 18:00 or 19:00 depending on the city/ward.
This is still the case as my daughter's friend's that have children and word are all using these facilities.
This was a stunt plain and simple.
You want children it is your responsibility to understand that doing so comes with a large number of disadvantages in doing so.
Antiquesaving
As an extra note.
Despite a not so friendly divorce, my ex wife in a high business position agreed to provide the breast milk which she pumped and froze for me to use in a bottle.
Amazing modern conveniences, this was 25 years ago and things are far more advanced today
Seesaw7
Come on ladies, we all have to work but there're nursery schools we can depend on. Yari sugi da yo!
Antiquesaving
Everytime I see something like this and read all those that claim they can't find daycare or working and having children needs more and more support, I ask how did I survive as a single father?
I mean if half of what the dual parenting people/families claim, I must conclude that today public daycare is no longer available, public after school care is no longer around, etc...
Or is it today's children are different and need special feeding, special attention, special bubble wrap, etc...
Ami
We should have many these opportunities, to promote female working.
But sometimes, there shouldn't be to come the place, like a conversion of secret things.
depends on time and situations still.
Chibakun
Yes but let's face it, this isn't going to work for the other 99% of working mum's is it.
Roy Sophveason
No. This is a case of "damned if she does, damned if she doesn't, damned if she does something else" compounded by a side dish of "damned if they write about it, damned if they don't".
People will be up in arms no matter what she does. If she leaves her baby to a caretaker while fulfilling her public duties ... she's a horrible parent. If she takes a leave from her job to care about her baby ... she's a horrible public servant. There's simply no way she can catch a break here.
It doesn't seem to be a problem for her, or for any of her peers. If people who have absolutely nothing to do with the situation are having a problem with it, maybe it's time for them to reflect on what that says about them rather than about her.
NOMINATION
Come on, you know that she is hip and progressive. She probably got it on Mercari for half the price lol
Speaking of which, whatever happened to that lawmaker aka the pioneer in bringing babies to meetings? I remember she made huge headlines also chewing gum at the meetings as well.
kohakuebisu
I've found something similar for 24,000 yen but still, yes, it's TNF. I thought we were ripped off for paying 9000 for an Ergo Baby one. The most effective sling we had for getting our children to sleep was shoulder sling my wife made from from 3m of cloth and two stainless steel rings. The maternity clinic gave her instructions and it took about an hour to sew.
fwiw, the child seats that go in cars are the same. The posh expensive ones are simply expensive and have not done anything special in actual tests. Save your money.
If we are allowed cheap shots at the woman, mine would be about wearing makeup and promoting the idea that a mother of a newborn should look immaculate with lots of foundation and trimmed eyebrows. Expectations on appearance are a form of oppression and affect people of all ages, especially women.
Yuuju
Was it the PM’ pr team’s idea?
to show how amazingly understanding his environment is...
the woman may even been pressured to bring the baby
i really cant make myself into not condemning such a pr campaign...
Vreth
@Antiquesaving
Some people want to spend more time with their children, rather than dump them in the care of strangers for 12+ every day.
wallace
Genequest. DNA testing. Buy a DNA kit. ¥32,780 (tax included).
.
Antiquesaving
That is their choice, and their problem not employer or mine
wallace
Dr. Shoko Takahashi.
https://www.facebook.com/JapanGov/videos/meet-dr-shoko-takahashi-founder-ceo-of-biotech-startup-genequest-one-of-japanese/1279811872166737/
https://www.grips.ac.jp/en/events/20210517-7170/
wallace
Dr. Shoko Takahashi is a great achiever with a Master's Degree and Ph.D.
Asia’s Rising Scientists: Shoko Takahashi
https://www.asianscientist.com/2019/01/features/asias-rising-scientists-shoko-takahashi/
Bringing her baby was never a problem and she was considerate enough to check before arriving.
"The secretariat received consultation in advance from Takahashi and prepared a place for her to breastfeed, although she did not actually use it."
Vreth
And this attitude is what has lead us to the declining population problem.
rcch
You didn’t impress me, Shoko Takahashi, member of a government panel and founder of the Japanese personal genome company Genequest Inc.
Gaikokujin Mama
As someone who has actually birthed and breastfed a child in this country, it can be difficult to leave a two month old for more than two or three hours. They need to be breastfed constantly so it's easier to just carry them around all day then put them in care. Sometimes the baby won't even fee from a bottle, so it's hard to pit them in childcare, not to mention that a tone of daycares won't even take a child before they're six months old.