Female worker dies after being trapped in equipment at Tokyo Dome park

A female worker inspecting equipment at an amusement park in Tokyo on Tuesday was trapped for about five hours and later died, police said.

The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. at Tokyo Dome City Attractions in Bunkyo Ward when Hina Kamimura, a 24-year-old employee of Tokyo Dome Corp., was working on the "Flying Balloon" attraction.

The attraction has 12 seats arranged in a circle and rises to around 10 meters while rotating around a central pillar, according to local police and the operator. She was on a ladder near the pillar and became trapped between the descending seats and the pillar.

She was freed around 5 p.m. but was in a state of cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The park was closed for the day after the incident, according to the operator.

© KYODO