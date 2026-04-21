Female worker dies after being trapped in equipment at Tokyo Dome park

A female worker inspecting equipment at an amusement park in Tokyo on Tuesday was trapped for about five hours and later died, police said.
The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. at Tokyo Dome City Attractions in Bunkyo Ward when Hina Kamimura, a 24-year-old employee of Tokyo Dome Corp., was working on the "Flying Balloon" attraction.
The attraction has 12 seats arranged in a circle and rises to around 10 meters while rotating around a central pillar, according to local police and the operator. She was on a ladder near the pillar and became trapped between the descending seats and the pillar.
She was freed around 5 p.m. but was in a state of cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The park was closed for the day after the incident, according to the operator.© KYODO
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KazukoHarmony
Recovered, not rescued. Japanese reports make it clear she had already gone into cardiac arrest during the five hours she was trapped. Cardiac arrest is fatal within minutes without immediate treatment.
The incident raises serious concerns about safety oversight—inspection protocols in that area should be urgently reviewed and strengthened.