 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Female worker dies after being trapped in equipment at Tokyo Dome park

1 Comment
TOKYO

A female worker inspecting equipment at an amusement park in Tokyo on Tuesday was trapped for about five hours and later died, police said.

The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. at Tokyo Dome City Attractions in Bunkyo Ward when Hina Kamimura, a 24-year-old employee of Tokyo Dome Corp., was working on the "Flying Balloon" attraction.

The attraction has 12 seats arranged in a circle and rises to around 10 meters while rotating around a central pillar, according to local police and the operator. She was on a ladder near the pillar and became trapped between the descending seats and the pillar.

She was freed around 5 p.m. but was in a state of cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The park was closed for the day after the incident, according to the operator.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

She was rescued around 5 p.m

Recovered, not rescued. Japanese reports make it clear she had already gone into cardiac arrest during the five hours she was trapped. Cardiac arrest is fatal within minutes without immediate treatment.

The incident raises serious concerns about safety oversight—inspection protocols in that area should be urgently reviewed and strengthened.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel