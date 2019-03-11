Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ferry operator apologizes over collision with apparent marine animal

NIIGATA

The operator of a jetfoil ferry that apparently collided with a marine animal off Sado Island in the Sea of Japan offered an apology Monday for the incident, which left 80 passengers hurt.

"We deeply apologize to those who were injured and the people concerned," said Takeshi Ogawa, president of Sado Steam Ship Co, at a press conference in the central Japanese city of Niigata.

The high-speed vessel, carrying 121 passengers and four crew members, appeared to have hit a whale or some other creature Saturday, according to coast guard officials.

Of the 80 injured, 13 sustained serious injuries such as broken bones, the ship operator and coast guard officials said Saturday. A 17-centimeter crack was found in the stern.

The ferry veered to the right while slowing down in an attempt to avoid the "obstacle" -- an action that was deemed "appropriate," by Ogawa.

Sado Steam Ship said it will strengthen measures to prevent a recurrence of a similar incident, including the expansion of low-speed sailing zones and the redesign of seat belts.

The jetfoil ferry "Ginga" was operating at a speed of around 74 kilometers an hour about 4.5 kilometers east-northeast of Sado Island when it hit a "white object" at 12:15 p.m., the company said.

The local bureau of the transport ministry launched an investigation into whether the company's safety management system was appropriate. The local office of the Japan Coast Guard said Sunday it will investigate the incident on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in injury.

