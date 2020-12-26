Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The departure lobby for domestic flights at Kansai International Airport is less crowded than usual on Saturday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Fewer travelers returning to hometowns for New Year holidays

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese airports and train stations on Saturday started seeing some lines of travelers heading to their hometowns or other places for the year-end and New Year holidays, but there was less crowding than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that the government has decided to suspend its travel subsidy program and requested people to stay at home as much as possible to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, reservations for the festive season are at low levels, according to airlines and train operators.

Still, there were many travelers going through security checks at Tokyo's Haneda airport, with announcements reminding passengers to take precautions against the virus.

"I haven't seen this many people since the spread of the virus began, although it's still a fraction of what it was in other years," said a woman working at a souvenir shop in a departure hall.

"We will spend some quiet time in my hometown," said Takako Kamata, a resident of Tsukuba near Tokyo, who was on her way to visit relatives in Okinawa. "Our kids are also excited because they could not go back there this summer."

The area for domestic flights at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture was filled with travelers wearing face masks, in stark contrast with its departure lobby for international flights, which remained very quiet.

"Looks like I will spend a quiet New Year break at home and refrain from going out," said Tsubasa Nakai, a company employee living in Sakai in the prefecture, before leaving for his hometown in Hokkaido.

Airlines and train operators said there has been a pickup in demand for seats compared with the summer, but the number of reservations is sharply down from a year before.

Between Friday and Jan 3, reservations for domestic flights dropped 45 percent from a year earlier, according to air carriers. As of Dec 9, reservations for shinkansen (bullet trains) and express trains from the same day to Jan 5 were down 61 percent.

Japan has seen record numbers of infections and deaths linked to the virus since November. On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the Japanese public to spend the forthcoming holidays "quietly" and avoid large gatherings among family and friends.

The country's holiday season started a day after it saw daily infections topping 3,800 for the first time, with the number of deaths also setting a new record at 64.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog