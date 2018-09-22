Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fewer sperm donors lead Tokyo hospital to end fertility treatment

0 Comments
TOKYO

A well-known university hospital in Tokyo has stopped taking appointments from couples seeking one type of fertility treatment, due to a fall in the number of anonymous sperm donors.

Keio University Hospital explained that fewer donors were willing to participate once they were made aware of the spreading global recognition of the right of children to know their biological parents.

Called artificial insemination by donor, the treatment usually treats couples where the man is infertile. The woman is artificially inseminated with sperm from an anonymous donor.

Mamoru Tanaka, an obstetrics professor at the university who oversees the treatment, noted that if Japan recognizes donor-conceived children's right to know their biological origins it could lead to cases in which they effectively have two fathers.

"It is crucial to establish through legislation a safe and comfortable donor system," he said.

The university hospital has been offering this type of fertility treatment since 1948, conducting around 1,500 procedures per year.

The hospital used to take patient appointments as early as one year before providing the treatment, but stopped doing so in August. It will discuss the treatment's future in a meeting also involving outside experts in October.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

G Physique

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Life is Just a Final Fantasy: 5 Japanese RPG Series Every Gamer Should Try

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Cities

Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Food & Drink

Matcha: The Natural Mental and Medical Remedy We Should All Be Drinking

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Akira Kurosawa: 5 Essential Movies from Japan’s Greatest Filmmaker

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Meet Beni, the Dog Who Probably Speaks Better Japanese Than You

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon