Fire at Tokyo condominium leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

A fire broke out at a condominium in central Tokyo on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and two others in critical condition.

The Tokyo Fire Department received an emergency call around 5:40 a.m. and dispatched firefighters to the five-story building in Bunkyo Ward where they found two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s lying unconscious in a room on the second floor.

One of the women, Reiko Fujino, was confirmed dead at hospital, according to the rescuers and local police. Fujino was living in the condominium with her brother and younger sister, they said.

© KYODO