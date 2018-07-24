Fire breaks out in Tokyo's Shibuya district; no injuries reported

A building in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward caused a temporary panic on Monday evening when an attached signboard caught fire.

The blaze, the cause of which is yet to be determined, took place at around 6:30 pm on Monday July 23 on the eighth floor of a building located on the area's popular Dogenzaka street, just a few hundred meters from Shibuya station.

Firefighters extinguished the flames about an hour after arriving on the scene. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

According to people working in the building, the fire suddenly ignited from inside the electric sign, partially burning the wall of the building, Japanese media reported.

“I saw the signboard burning and the smoke was horrible,” a witness said who was working in the building and managed to evacuate.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

In this screenshot from a Fuji TV news broadcast, a building in Shibuya, Tokyo is seen on fire on Monday, July 23.

© Japan Today