A crowd watches firefighters try to bring a fire under control in Shibuya on Sunday afternoon. Photo: KYODO
national

Fire breaks out in Tokyo's Shibuya district

TOKYO

A fire broke out at a four-story building on a busy street in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday afternoon and authorities are attempting to corroborate a witness report that people are trapped inside.

One man was rescued from the building and he is conscious, rescuers said.

According to firefighters, the building's second to fourth floors are on fire, and some 25 fire engines have been mobilized to the scene.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in the building located about 400 meters northwest of the Shibuya train station.

