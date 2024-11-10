 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force minesweeper Ukushima, left, is sprayed with water from a Japan Coast Guard ship after a fire broke out while it was off Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture on Sunday. Image: KYODO
national

Fire breaks out on Japan MSDF ship; one crew member missing

TOKYO

Fire broke out on a Japanese warship sailing near the western part of the country, causing one crew member to be hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, while another was missing, Japan's navy said on Sunday.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) said the minesweeper Ukushima was sailing off the coast north of Fukuoka in the island of Kyushu when the fire occurred at around 9:40 a.m.

Admiral Akira Saito later said firefighting efforts were ongoing as of 8:30 p.m. after its crew members except for the missing one evacuated to another ship. The missing man is 33-year-old petty officer 3rd class Tatsunori Koga who was in the engine room.

The fire broke out in Ukushima's engine room and multiple explosive sounds had been heard, but the cause was being investigated, Saito, the JMSDF chief of staff, told a press conference.

The minesweeper was en route to southeastern Kyushu for mine warfare drills next week.

Ukushima may sink if the fire keeps burning, Saito said, adding JMSDF has never had its warships sunk due to fire.

"We'll do our best to extinguish the fire and search for the missing crew member," he said.

From captain on the deck to fire on the deck, does China will get blame for this?

 has never had its warships sunk due to fire.

There's must be first thing for everything.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

