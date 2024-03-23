Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fire-gutted market in Ishikawa quake takes step toward recovery

0 Comments
KANAZAWA

A historical marketplace in Ishikawa Prefecture gutted by a fire following a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day marked a significant step toward reconstruction Saturday as it was revived for a day in the prefectural capital.

The event, which began at 8 a.m. and saw the Wajima morning market's characteristic orange tents being erected at the venue near a fishing port in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, drew around 13,000 visitors despite the rain, according to organizers.

Around 30 shops participated in the morning market event, selling products such as seafood and traditional local crafts, with the organizers also providing spaces for visitors to eat.

Mutsumi Michishita, a 57-year-old shop owner, prepared sundried octopus caught off the shores of Wajima just for the event. "I'm happy to have a place to talk with customers again after such a long time," she said.

A 73-year-old woman from Wajima came to the event after being invited by people involved with the market that she had met at her evacuation site in Kaga, southwestern Ishikawa Prefecture.

"The liveliness is nostalgic, and it makes me really want to return (to Wajima)," she said.

At a ceremony before the event, Nagatake Tomizu, who heads an association supporting the market, vowed to do his best to "ensure that visitors return home with smiles."

"It may take time for the market to fully recover, but we appreciate your continued support," he said.

Members of the association had been preparing dried seafood and other items for the event since early March. They plan to hold another run in May during the Golden Week holidays and have also received numerous requests from outside the prefecture.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the blaze in Wajima gutted about 49,000 square meters and destroyed around 240 buildings, including residences. The agency surmised the fire spread rapidly due to the high concentration of old wooden buildings in the area.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday made their first visit to the area since the Jan. 1 earthquake to meet with evacuees, during which they also observed a moment of silence in front of the burned rubble where the morning market once stood.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog