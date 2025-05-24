Fire near Tokyo's Haneda airport, causing flight delays, put out

A fire that broke out at a factory near Tokyo's Haneda Airport, causing delays to some flights, was almost completely extinguished Saturday morning, around 13 hours after authorities received an emergency call the previous day.

The fire department said over 100 fire trucks were dispatched and a firefighter had suffered smoke inhalation, but his life was not in danger. An emergency call reporting that a conveyor belt had caught fire was received around 5 p.m. Friday.

The blaze burned the second through fourth floors of the four-story building, which police said is an industrial waste-related facility located in an industrial area about 2 kilometers north of Japan's busiest airport.

