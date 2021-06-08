First Harrow International School in Japan to open in 2022

The first Harrow International School in Japan is scheduled to open in August 2022. The Harrow International School Appi Japan (Harrow Appi) will provide boys and girls with an exceptional educational and boarding experience in a natural setting.

Situated at the base of the breathtaking Mount Ryugamori in Appi Kogen, Iwate Prefecture, Harrow Appi students will be able to safely enjoy two distinct co-curricular seasons — "White” and “Green” — providing wonderful opportunities to access the great outdoors at one of the largest ski resorts in Japan, a 36-hole golf course and bike trails. School facilities will also include an indoor swimming pool and 18 tennis courts.

Founded in 1572, Harrow School in the UK has a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence, the “House System” and outstanding holistic education. Amongst the School’s alumni are some of the most influential figures in world history, including Lord Byron, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, and numerous other influencers, innovators, artists and Nobel Laureates.

Harrow students are well-rounded and confident, active and engaged — in the classroom and beyond. The extensive co-curricular program broadens horizons, instils a sense of adventure, and fosters leadership, teamwork and resilience.

As a leading provider of K–12 high-quality British education with nearly 25 years of experience and presence in Asia, Asia International School Limited, the operating company of Harrow International Schools, has built an exceptional track record of success in university placement, based on outstanding grades and individualized university counseling support.

Matthew Knowles, Director of the British Council in Japan, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of Harrow Appi: “Harrow School in the UK has a reputation for high academic standards, with a breadth of curriculum to enrich and challenge its students. To have such educational provision in the secure and beautiful setting of Appi Kogen will be unique among international schools.”

As a British school, students at Harrow Appi will study for IGCSE and A Level examinations. Class sizes will be small—typically limited to 12 to 18 students, depending on year.

Students will take some lessons outdoors. In geography, they will study local mountains and rivers, and in economics they will analyze what makes the Appi ski resort a successful business. Drama and music students, meanwhile, will be inspired by the outdoor environment as their stage, while those studying biology will use the school’s lake for fascinating experiments. Harrow Appi also gives students the opportunity to test and extend themselves across a range of sports and physical activities—learning to become team players.

For interested parents, Harrow Appi is offering monthly information seminars, the next of which is on Saturday, June 12, 2021, when the Founding Head will also be announced.

About Harrow Appi

Set among the mountains of Iwate Prefecture, Harrow Appi is a British curriculum boarding school for boys and girls aged 11 to 18. Opening in 2022, the school will accommodate up to 912 boarders.

School website: [https://www.harrowappi.jp/ Event registration page https://bit.ly/2Sq7KAg](https://www.harrowappi.jp/ Event registration page https://bit.ly/2Sq7KAg)

