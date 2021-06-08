First responders get vaccinated at former Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo

The Tsukiji market in Tokyo, once the site of the world-famous tuna auctions, became the city's latest mass vaccination site on Tuesday, with first responders lining up for their shots.
The main wholesale inner section of Tsukiji market, including the auction hall, was relocated to a new site in 2018.
Set to be a transport hub for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the market is now being used to ramp up Japan's vaccination program, which got off to a slow start but is beginning to pick up speed.
Japan is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The AstraZeneca shot has also been approved but concerns about rare blood clots have so far stalled its use.
Around 500 firefighters and 2,500 police officers were due to get their jabs with the Moderna vaccine at the 3,600-square-meter Tsukiji market on Tuesday.
One firefighter told reporters he was "relieved" to have his first shot.
"My job is to inspect and maintain fire equipment. I meet a variety of people through my work... I don't want to be the one spreading the virus," he said.
A total of 110,000 first responders and other workers are scheduled to be vaccinated by the end of the month, including acupuncturists and veterinarians.© 2021 AFP
virusrex
Very sensible person, as expected from someone that choose to support emergency services as a job.
Now, if only all these people were allowed to vaccinate others (as it happens in many countries) the vaccination efforts would finally take off as they should. Maybe if they were able to help this way the AstraZeneca vaccine could also be used for those that would take it, being unvaccinated is a higher risk for the health for most people.
George Townes
Here's a thought: Many Olympic venues are still available for the next month or so. They would make prime mass vaccination sites. How about it IOC? Add that to your playbook on measures on how to keep Japan secure and healthy this summer.