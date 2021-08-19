Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Paralympics are scheduled to open on August 24 Photo: AFP/File
national

First coronavirus case reported in Tokyo Paralympic athletes village

0 Comments
TOKYO

A first coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympic athletes village, days before the Games open, organizers said Thursday as Japan battles a record wave of infections.

The case involves a Games-related member of staff who is not resident in Japan, according to organizers, who did not give further details.

Organizers have so far reported 74 cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and Games staff who live in Japan. Another six cases have been reported by local areas hosting teams for training camps.

There have not yet been infections reported among athletes in the village, which opened to Paralympians on Tuesday.

The Paralympics open on Aug 24, with around 4,400 athletes from approximately 160 teams set to take part.

They begin around two weeks after the Olympics ended, with organizers saying they were able to prevent any major spread of infection through tough anti-virus measures.

So far 546 positive cases linked to the Olympics have been reported, and some experts have argued that holding the Games undermined the government's messaging on virus rules and contributed to a surge in domestic infections.

In recent days, Japan has recorded more than 20,000 daily virus cases, more than ever before, and the government has expanded and extended virus states of emergency to cover 13 regions until September 12.

The measure largely shortens restaurant and bar opening hours and bans them from selling alcohol, but experts have questioned the efficacy of the restrictions with cases continuing to rise.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Let the games begin.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog