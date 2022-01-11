Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

FISE street sports event in Hiroshima to be canceled due to pandemic

TOKYO

The International Extreme Sports Festival, known as FISE, scheduled for March in Hiroshima will be canceled due to expected difficulty in athletes and staff making trips to Japan under the COVID-19 pandemic-caused border controls, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

FISE was held in Hiroshima in 2018 as Japan hosted the event for the first time and again in 2019. This year, Tokyo Olympics' new sport BMX freestyle park and breakdancing, set to make its games debut in 2024 in Paris, among others were to be staged at the old site of Hiroshima Municipal Stadium.

The event was originally scheduled for April 2020 but had been postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

