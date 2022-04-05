Fisheries remain opposed to Fukushima water discharge

Tanks store water that was treated but still radioactive after it was used to cool down spent fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture.

Japan's fisheries federation on Tuesday remained firmly opposed to the government plan of discharging treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea after its leader held talks with industry minister Koichi Hagiuda.

"We remain absolutely opposed to the discharge," said Hiroshi Kishi, head of the national fisheries cooperatives. "We just hope people in the fisheries industry will be able to continue fishing with peace of mind."

The economy, trade and industry minister was making his first visit to the organization since the decision was made last April to release low-level radioactive water into the sea from around the spring of 2023.

During the meeting, Hagiuda explained ways to ensure safety and measures to tackle reputational damage on food products.

Hagiuda said the government will stick to its promise to the fishermen that the plant will not release the water into the sea without their understanding and that it will "create a very large fund" to support their businesses, according to Kishi.

The water, which was contaminated after being pumped in to cool melted reactor fuel, is treated through an advanced liquid processing system that removes radionuclides except tritium. It will be sufficiently diluted with seawater before discharge, according to the government.

China and South Korea have also opposed the plan, in addition to Japan's local fishing communities.

More than 1 million tons of treated water has accumulated on the premises of the plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011.

Earlier this year, the International Atomic Energy Agency evaluated the safety of the release of treated water by sending a task force to the power plant.

The government has already decided to set up a 30 billion yen fund to support the fisheries industry, and has said it will buy seafood when demand falls due to harmful rumors.

The national federation of fisheries cooperatives submitted five requests to the government following the decision to discharge the treated water. These included providing a sufficient explanation to the general public, employing measures to ensure fishermen can continue their business, and exploring an option to store the treated water.

