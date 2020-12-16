Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fishing boat swept away by 2011 tsunami washes ashore on Hachijo Island

TOKYO

A fishing boat that was swept away in the March 2011 tsunami after the Great East Japan Earthquake was found off Hachijo Island last week.

According to the Hachijo Island Fisheries Cooperative, the abandoned vessel belongs to a fisheries cooperative in Kesennuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. On the night of Dec 10, it was seen drifting near Yaene port —approximately 650 kilometers from Kesennuma. The local fishing cooperative managed to tow the boat to the port with ropes the following morning.

The vessel measures about five meters long and is made of fiber-reinforced plastic. Moreover, large amounts of coral were found to have attached themselves to it.

The cooperative is planning on making arrangements to dispose of the boat on Hachijo Island.

