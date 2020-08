A fishing boat with four crew members lost contact Saturday off Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture and the coast guard has dispatched a patrol boat to look for it.

The 7-ton Hiro Maru's crew last contacted a port official on Ishigaki Island around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, saying the boat would dock in about an hour, the Ishigaki Coast Guard Office said Sunday.

Seas in the area were running high at the time as Typhoon Bavi passed near the island.

