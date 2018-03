A fishing boat with four crewmembers went missing in the sea off northeastern Japan on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The Kaiei Maru No. 38, a 19-ton boat that left the Kesennuma port in Miyagi Prefecture at around 8 a.m., lost contact with a fisheries cooperative after making contact with it at around 11 a.m. while it was in the sea off Iwate Prefecture.

The coast guard has dispatched a ship and airplane to look for the fishing boat.

