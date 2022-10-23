Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fitness in Japan on downward trend from pre-COVID levels: study

0 Comments
TOKYO

The physical fitness levels of most age groups in Japan declined in fiscal 2021 compared with two years earlier, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent government survey showed.

But while the pandemic may have led to decreased opportunities for exercise, Hisashi Naito, a professor of exercise physiology at Juntendo University who assisted in the study, said the results "cannot be entirely attributed to COVID-19 as a variety of factors were involved."

The survey, conducted by the Japan Sports Agency from May to October 2021, measured the physical strength and aptitude of approximately 48,000 people aged 6 to 79.

Participants were given scores based on their performance in a set of exercises, such as grip strength and sit-ups. Those aged 6 to 19 received scores for eight or nine exercises on an 80-point scale, while those aged 20 to 79 received scores for six or seven exercises on a 60-point scale.

The average total score for girls in the 13-year-old age group was 51.76 points, down 1.69 from fiscal 2019. Men in their late 40s scored 33.31 points, down 0.75, while women in their late 70s scored 35.33 points, down 1.44. The majority of age groups fared worse than two years earlier, with the elderly in particular seeing a decline in performance.

With regard to long-distance running among junior high and high school students, there was a clear decline from fiscal 2019, with 13-year-old boys and girls logging times up to 11 seconds slower in 1,500 meter and 1,000 meter races, respectively.

The distance those aged 65 and above could walk in six minutes also decreased, indicating a decline in endurance.

Self-assessments of exercise habits showed that women in their 20s to 50s worked out at least once a week, less than women in other age groups and men.

"It is possible that the sports environment does not cater well to women who are working or raising children," Naito said.

While the agency conducted a similar survey in fiscal 2020, small sample sizes due to the pandemic made comparisons difficult.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo