Five found dead in car in Aomori in suspected suicide pact

AOMORI -- Five people were found dead in a car with a charcoal burner inside in what is suspected to be yet another group suicide in Japan, police said Sunday. The bodies were found by a man walking in a forest in northern Japan's Aomori Prefecture on Saturday, a local police official said.

"Burned charcoal was inside and there was no trace that they had been attacked by someone outside," he said, adding the car was sealed with tape from inside, leading to suspicions it was a group suicide.

Four of the five dead were from different parts of Japan, suggesting they met on the Internet, the official said.

Three were men aged 21-37 and the fourth a 19-year-old woman, he said.

One body has yet to be identified and it is believed that more than one month has passed since they died, he added.

Japan has witnessed a growing number of suicide pacts among strangers who meet on the Internet and then go to scenic areas where they kill themselves through carbon monoxide poisoning.

The country has one of the developed world's highest suicide rates, with more than 30,000 people killing themselves every year.

