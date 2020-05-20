5 dead, including 3 children, in house fire in Nara Pref

Five people, including children, were found dead after a fire engulfed a house in Gojo, Nara Prefecture, on Wednesday, local authorities said.
The bodes were discovered on the second floor of the house after a neighbor reported smoke around 10:05 a.m. to the local fire department, officials at the department said.
The identities of the five have yet to be confirmed but they appear to be a man and woman in their 30s, two boys of elementary school age and a boy of around 2, the officials said.© KYODO
