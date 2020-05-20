Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

5 dead, including 3 children, in house fire in Nara Pref

1 Comment
NARA

Five people, including children, were found dead after a fire engulfed a house in Gojo, Nara Prefecture, on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The bodes were discovered on the second floor of the house after a neighbor reported smoke around 10:05 a.m. to the local fire department, officials at the department said.

The identities of the five have yet to be confirmed but they appear to be a man and woman in their 30s, two boys of elementary school age and a boy of around 2, the officials said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I would jump before burning to death...RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the week #81: Japanese People Are Beyond Bored Staying Home

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Movies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Living In A Small Japanese Home As A Family Of Three

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Mount Mitake

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Label For Everyone: The Many Types Of Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon