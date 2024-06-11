 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Hailshadow/iStock
national

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome cases hit record high in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, a potentially deadly disease caused by a "flesh-eating" bacterium, is spreading rapidly in Japan, with cases in the first half of this year already surpassing last year's record, a national infectious disease institute said Tuesday.

There have been 977 cases of the disease caused by the bacterium called streptococcus pyogenes which is often associated with strep throat but occasionally leads to limb necrosis and multiple organ failure.

The number of people infected has already topped last year's 941, the highest annual number of cases tallied since mandatory reporting began in 1999, according to the institute.

By prefecture, Tokyo reported the highest number of cases at 145. Infections of more virulent and contagious strains of the bacterium are increasingly being reported, particularly in the Kanto region centering on Tokyo, the institute said.

Ken Kikuchi, a professor specializing in infectious disease at Tokyo Women's Medical University, said foot wounds are particularly susceptible to streptococcal bacterial infection, and small injuries like blisters and athlete's foot can be entry points. It can take as little as 48 hours from infection to death in elderly patients, he said.

"High fever accompanied by delirium or rapid swelling of wounds are dangerous signs," and immediate medical attention should be sought, he added.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel