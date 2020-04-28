Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Flight reservations for Golden Week holidays dive more than 90%

1 Comment
TOKYO

Reservations for domestic and international flights for Japan's Golden Week holidays through early May have plunged amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, transport ministry data compiling booking figures from major airlines showed Tuesday.

During the eight-day holiday period from Wednesday to May 6, the data show 192,250 domestic flight bookings as of Tuesday, down 92.9 percent from a year earlier, and only 12,674 reservations for international flights, down 97.7 percent.

Although Japan has not implemented a strict lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government has urged the public to avoid non-essential outings and stay home as much as possible.

Japan has also imposed an entry ban on many countries including China, South Korea, the United States and all of Europe. While Japanese citizens are able to re-enter the country, they are required to be tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for two weeks.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

There you go, proof that Japanese are following stay at home guidelines.

Next.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo