Flight reservations for Golden Week holidays dive more than 90%

Reservations for domestic and international flights for Japan's Golden Week holidays through early May have plunged amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, transport ministry data compiling booking figures from major airlines showed Tuesday.

During the eight-day holiday period from Wednesday to May 6, the data show 192,250 domestic flight bookings as of Tuesday, down 92.9 percent from a year earlier, and only 12,674 reservations for international flights, down 97.7 percent.

Although Japan has not implemented a strict lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government has urged the public to avoid non-essential outings and stay home as much as possible.

Japan has also imposed an entry ban on many countries including China, South Korea, the United States and all of Europe. While Japanese citizens are able to re-enter the country, they are required to be tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for two weeks.

© KYODO