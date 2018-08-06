Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A flood-damaged house is seen in the Mabi district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Flood victims still living in despair one month after disaster

3 Comments
OSAKA

Western Japan residents stricken by the worst rain disaster in decades are still living in despair one month after the calamity, with many lacking funds to repair or reconstruct their homes, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Nearly two-thirds of surveyed residents in the hardest-hit western prefectures of Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime said they are facing serious financial difficulties while a third said they are not happy with public relief measures.

Of 117 people surveyed between July 28 and 31, 65.8 percent said they have little hope of resuming normal life in the foreseeable future, with more than a half of them saying they do not know if they can repair their homes.

Only 7.7 percent said they are more or less satisfied with government aid, while 33.3 percent said they are not. Some 42.7 percent said they know little about public aid available to them.

The state provides up to 1 million yen for rebuilding a home and additional assistance of up to 2 million yen is available if certain conditions are met.

For partially damaged homes, the aid only covers the cost of repairing essential items such as toilets if residents cannot afford it, paying up to around 580,000 yen.

Some local governments provide aid on their own for rebuilding or repairing homes. Ehime, for instance, offers 750,000 yen to residents who lost or had serious damage to their homes.

Among other support measures, low-interest housing loans are provided by a state-run organization.

Of respondents in need of financial support, 35.0 percent said they need 10 million yen or more, with 28.2 percent saying they have yet to determine how much they need.

"I've lost all of my daily necessities and I don't have the faintest idea how much it will cost (to get back to a normal life)," a 58-year-old man in Ehime said.

A 48-year-old man who runs a business in Okayama said, "My home was destroyed and it would cost 30 million yen to rebuild it. I don't see how the government aid can be of any help."

The torrential rains in early July have killed 225 in 15 prefectures, according to the National Police Agency. A recent Kyodo News tally has shown a dozen people are still missing.

The agency said more than 3,600 people were still living in evacuation shelters as of Friday.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Very sad and bad news for these people. They are among the better off of the world though. Most people wouldn’t receive any assistance at all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A 48-year-old man who runs a business in Okayama said, "My home was destroyed and it would cost 30 million yen to rebuild it. I don't see how the government aid can be of any help."

Didn’t buy insurance then? Sheesh. I guess that’s just too bad.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Bungle - Didn’t buy insurance then? Sheesh. I guess that’s just too bad.

You might be surprised to learn that, it is nearly impossible to get flood insurance if you live in a flood plain. And, if you can get it, it is extremely expensive. The 30 million yen mentioned in that quote is equal to around five years of flood insurance premiums.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360