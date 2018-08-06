Flood victims still living in despair one month after disaster

A flood-damaged house is seen in the Mabi district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture.

Western Japan residents stricken by the worst rain disaster in decades are still living in despair one month after the calamity, with many lacking funds to repair or reconstruct their homes, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Nearly two-thirds of surveyed residents in the hardest-hit western prefectures of Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime said they are facing serious financial difficulties while a third said they are not happy with public relief measures.

Of 117 people surveyed between July 28 and 31, 65.8 percent said they have little hope of resuming normal life in the foreseeable future, with more than a half of them saying they do not know if they can repair their homes.

Only 7.7 percent said they are more or less satisfied with government aid, while 33.3 percent said they are not. Some 42.7 percent said they know little about public aid available to them.

The state provides up to 1 million yen for rebuilding a home and additional assistance of up to 2 million yen is available if certain conditions are met.

For partially damaged homes, the aid only covers the cost of repairing essential items such as toilets if residents cannot afford it, paying up to around 580,000 yen.

Some local governments provide aid on their own for rebuilding or repairing homes. Ehime, for instance, offers 750,000 yen to residents who lost or had serious damage to their homes.

Among other support measures, low-interest housing loans are provided by a state-run organization.

Of respondents in need of financial support, 35.0 percent said they need 10 million yen or more, with 28.2 percent saying they have yet to determine how much they need.

"I've lost all of my daily necessities and I don't have the faintest idea how much it will cost (to get back to a normal life)," a 58-year-old man in Ehime said.

A 48-year-old man who runs a business in Okayama said, "My home was destroyed and it would cost 30 million yen to rebuild it. I don't see how the government aid can be of any help."

The torrential rains in early July have killed 225 in 15 prefectures, according to the National Police Agency. A recent Kyodo News tally has shown a dozen people are still missing.

The agency said more than 3,600 people were still living in evacuation shelters as of Friday.

