Flu cases top alert threshold in Japan as infections spread nationwide

Japan's influenza cases averaged 14.90 per medical institution during the week through last Sunday, surpassing the alert threshold of 10 as infections increased across all 47 prefectures, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday that 57,424 influenza cases were reported nationwide for seven days from Oct. 27, 2.37 times higher than the previous week, based on data from about 3,000 designated medical institutions.

The start of this season's influenza outbreak was declared on Oct. 3, around a month earlier than last year, with 25 prefectures logging more than 10 patients per medical institution last week.

A total of 2,161 elementary, junior high and high schools suspended some classes or entire grades due to influenza outbreaks. Health authorities recommend measures such as wearing masks, practicing proper cough etiquette and washing hands to curb infections.

Reiko Saito, a professor of public health at Niigata University, said the currently spreading influenza A strain is "highly contagious and affects people across a wide range of ages."

She said, "If you feel even slightly unwell, you should stay home from school or work and see a doctor. Elderly people and others who are prone to severe illness should consider getting vaccinated."

