Flu epidemic rages in Japan with record-high number of cases reported in one week

A flu epidemic is raging in Japan with the number of patients in one week estimated to have reached a record-high of 2.83 million, the health ministry said Friday.
The average number of patients per medical institution reported in a week through last Sunday stood at 51.93, the highest since comparable data became available in 1999, it said. The figure for the same week last year was 28.66.
The illness has hit children and young people particularly hard, causing the temporary closure of 108 schools and 5,737 classes across Japan.
The data is based on reports by some 5,000 clinics throughout the country. The average number of flu patients per clinic nearly doubled from 26.44 in the previous week to surpass benchmark of 30, prompting authorities to issue a warning, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
A delay in flu vaccine production in Japan this season has caused a shortage and the ministry urged people aged 13 and above to take only a single shot. The amount of current supply still exceeds the demand from last season, but health minister Katsunobu Kato admitted some regions had been left with a stock shortage.
The most common viruses detected in the last five weeks were the new type-A strain that caused a pandemic in 2009 and the type-B. Cases of type-B flu usually start increasing in February, but this season the number of patients has already surged, the ministry said.
There were an estimated 590,000 flu patients aged 5 to 9, followed by 400,000 cases among those aged 10 to 19, 290,000 for people in their 40s, and 270,000 for children under 5.
By prefecture, Kagoshima had the highest number of flu patients per clinic at 86.53, followed by Miyazaki at 84.97, Fukuoka at 83.99, Oita at 82.40 and Saga at 69.64. They all are in the Kyushu region located in southwestern Japan.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
savethegaijin
Every day my daughter gets off the youchien bus they have a tally of kids who caught the A or B strain and it's a bit nerve wracking. The two grades above her have like 15-ish kids each out, out of classes of like 70 to 80. We've gotten her the flu shot every year but this year we moved and all of the clinics around us weren't accepting new patients for the vaccine so we took our chances. I'm going to feel really guilty if she gets it... poor kids.
sf2k
Mushrooms boost immunity response (IgA), so whether you have the flu shot or not it will help both situations. Especially elderly who tend not to have much of a response to shots.
Source: https://nutritionfacts.org/video/boosting-immunity-while-reducing-inflammation/
Citations: 15, from 2003-2012
Luddite
Vaccinate, and if you or anyone you know has symptoms STAY AT HOME!
sf2k
At least watch the 4-min video before downvoting. Ignoring science isn't going to help you
thepersoniamnow
Which shows it’s much better to be healthy and eat well and live smart.
I see this pattern of repeated antibiotics, meds whenever sick since birth, 2-3 preventative shots a year...most people are shocked at the allergies, flus, and skin problems that abound here.
Yubaru
One of the problems this year that has caused the bug to spread, particularly the "B" strain, is that the symptoms are not so severe and there have been a number of cases, down here in Okinawa at least, where the patients did not have a high fever, and were experiencing only mild diarrhea that lasted for a few days prior to them going to the hospital to get checked out.
One of my coworker's children, a teenager, went to the doctor after having such symptoms, and while thinking that it was possibly something he had eaten, as according to my coworker, he had no fever, he was tested for the flu and was positive with the "B" strain.
John-San
Dilution is the solution. You have be on top of children and people with poor person hygiene. You have make hand washing the priority. If you see someone coughing into their hands tell them straight away to cough into the nap of your arm to prevent cross contamination. People caught into their hands and go back to holding on to a railing a handle bar on the train, arm rests and spread the virus onto to surfaces that people are going to handle.
It very hard to contamination when you cough into the nap of your arm. This practice and along with hand washing should be mandatory at schools and taught at home before schooling age.
sf2k
nap of your arm == elbow