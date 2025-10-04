Flu season begins in Japan; 2nd earliest in 20 years

Japan has entered flu season nationwide, about a month earlier than last year and the second earliest in 20 years, the health ministry said Friday.

About 3,000 hospitals across the country reported a combined 4,030 flu patients during the seven-day period through Sunday, with Okinawa Prefecture seeing the most patients per hospital.

Among other prefectures seeing higher numbers of flu patients were Tokyo and Kagoshima. Meanwhile, Tottori, Akita and Iwate were among those which saw the fewest cases during the period.

Flu season in Japan usually spans from December through March. The previous season started in early November and peaked in late December before it was deemed over in April.

The ministry is urging the public to take precautions, such as hand-washing and wearing masks, and calling on vulnerable segments of the population to consider being vaccinated.

