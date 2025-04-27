 Japan Today
A Hexa flying vehicle demonstration is held at the World Exposition in Osaka on April 14. Image: AP
national

'Flying car' demos at Osaka Expo halted after part falls off in mid-flight

OSAKA

Demonstrations of one of the "flying cars" at the World Exposition in Osaka have been suspended for safety checks after a part fell from a vehicle mid-flight but with no injuries reported, the event's organizing body said Sunday.

With other flying vehicle operators yet to finalize their schedules for public showcases at the six-month event, demonstration flights at the expo will be suspended until their safety is confirmed.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, on Saturday afternoon a part of a motor propeller fell mid-flight from a Hexa single-seater electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicle developed by U.S. firm Lift Aircraft Inc. and operated by Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp.

The aircraft was flying above the expo's takeoff and landing area and landed safely. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Four operators initially aimed for commercial flying taxi to provide access to the event's venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay. But all the operators later gave up on carrying passengers in their electric aircraft due to safety challenges.

The Osaka expo opened to the public on April 13 and will run through Oct. 13.

That didn't take long to happen. The original plan was for regular flights. That would have been interesting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

