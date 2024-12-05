A-bomb survivors' Nobel prize win highlights receding nuclear weapons taboo

Paper cranes, which are known as a symbol of peace, are seen at the office of Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo), on the following day of Nihon Hidankyo winning the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, in Hiroshima, on Oct 24.

By Toma Mochizuki

Nihon Hidankyo's decades-long campaign to draw attention to the horrors of nuclear warfare won recognition with its receipt of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, with the award committee praising the role its efforts have played in making the resort to nuclear weapons a global taboo.

But the accolade for the survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is also a sign of how urgent the issue has become amid heightened global tensions, and comes as experts worry about what will happen when the voices of the group's aging members finally fall silent.

Ongoing conflicts around the world have raised the nuclear specter again in recent years. Russia has made threats to use nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, while a fringe member of the Israeli government last year suggested using nuclear weapons in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Akira Kawasaki, a campaigner for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, said he believes the award always goes to those who are seen to be working on the most urgent issues facing the world.

"We must find a way to stop this current situation we're in, in which nuclear weapons may be used at any moment," he said. "The question is how the next generation will act."

The average age of A-bomb survivors, or hibakusha, now exceeds 85, and Hidankyo, also known as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, founded in 1956, has seen some branches close their doors or suspend activities due to the aging of their members.

Terumi Tanaka, the 92-year-old cochair of the group, echoed the call for a new generation to step forward. While he vowed at a press conference in Tokyo after the award was announced to keep sharing his experiences as a hibakusha, he said the survivors "want the younger generation to lead the efforts" from now on to abolish nuclear weapons.

"It would have been better to shine a light on their voices before the threat of nuclear weapons got to this point," Kawasaki said of the hibakusha. "They also played a large role in creating the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. It could have been a joint win (with ICAN) seven years ago."

Hidankyo's Nobel Peace Prize win is not the first for Japan, with late former Prime Minister Eisaku Sato receiving it in 1974 for signing the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. He is also known for introducing Japan's three non-nuclear principles of not possessing, producing or allowing nuclear weapons on its territory.

However, Japan is neither a signatory nor an observer to the nuclear weapons ban treaty, as it questions the pact's effectiveness, given that no nuclear-armed states have signed on.

It instead remains under the nuclear umbrella of the United States while continuing to support the NPT.

For Keiko Nakamura, an associate professor at the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University, Japan's reliance on the nuclear umbrella prevents it from taking full advantage of its "unique position in the world to be persuasive" about nuclear abolition as the only country to have experienced a nuclear attack.

Its policy of sheltering under the nuclear umbrella "essentially legitimizes" the use of nuclear weapons "when push comes to shove," she said.

She also expressed pessimism about the impact of the prize on policy, and whether it would prod Japan towards seeking the status of observer to the nuclear weapons ban treaty.

The government would only take such a step under pressure, but domestic voices questioning why Japan has not sought observer status are still "overwhelmingly small," she said.

Ishiba said in October after the group won the award that Japan would seriously consider joining as an observer but later appeared to back down, telling parliament this month that since no nuclear state is participating in the ban treaty, there is no clear path toward a world free of nuclear weapons.

ICAN's Kawasaki, however, says that events in the last decade or so have only bolstered the argument of antinuclear campaigners that possessing nuclear weapons does not make a country safer.

The United States, a nuclear state, was devastated by the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2011, while Hamas launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7 last year on Israel, also a de facto nuclear power, he said. Meanwhile, Russia has used the threat of resorting to its own nuclear arsenal as it continues its aggression against Ukraine.

Nakamura agreed, noting that while the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the weapons has been highlighted in calling for abolition, more attention needs to be paid to "how unreliable and dangerous nuclear weapons are as a security means."

"To believe that (nuclear deterrence) can ensure safety is a fantasy," she said. "It leads to endless hostility and pushes solutions further and further away."

Masako Wada, an 81-year-old Hidankyo representative and a Nagasaki survivor, called the Nobel Peace Prize an "alarm bell" for the world.

By recalling their painful memories of the atomic bomb attacks, the hibakusha were able to fill a void in the dialogue on nuclear abolition about what happens "to people, to the environment, to society," Nakamura said.

"We are in a critical phase where we must put a stop in any way we can to a world that is reliant on and supports nuclear weapons," she said.

