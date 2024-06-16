Allowing foreign trainees to switch jobs stirs debate in rural Japan

Rural Japan has been seeing the government's new measure of allowing foreign trainees to change jobs within the same industry as a double-edged sword, with some businesses concerned about the potential outflow of workers to urban areas, while others consider it key to improving working conditions.
The Technical Intern Training Program, which has been in place since 1993, effectively forbids workers on the scheme from switching jobs in Japan, locking some into abusive environments that cause many to leave their workplaces.
Japan's parliament on Friday enacted revised laws to replace the controversial foreign trainee program, which has been criticized as a cover for importing cheap labor. Japan seeks to ensure foreign workers will stay on longer in a bid to address an acute labor shortage in a rapidly greying society.
Under the new system, workers will be able to move after working in a job for one year provided their Japanese language and professional skills meet certain requirements.
The relaxation has caused concern among regional firms struggling with personnel shortages that they could lose staff to companies in urban areas.
One such workplace is a branch of Abecho, a marine product processing firm in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture. The company has been hit hard by worsening labor shortages since the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake struck Ishinomaki and nearby areas.
Kyin Thein, a 27-year-old woman from Myanmar who came to Japan in 2022, works at the firm as a trainee. Political instability in her home country forced her to seek employment abroad to support her family.
She said she is now used to the work and finds it fun, describing the people around her as kind and helpful.
Factory head Kazuyoshi Hiratsuka praised the trainees, saying they are "fast learners who work very hard."
The branch has been accepting trainees since 2014, offering them 943 yen an hour -- higher than the prefecture's minimum wage -- when they start.
But with the business outlook growing harsher due to rising marine produce prices resulting from smaller catches and the cost of materials being pushed up by a weaker yen, the company says it cannot afford to pay its workers at a rate competitive with firms in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Many of the company's former trainees who have stayed in Japan sought out better-paid work outside Miyagi when they moved on to acquire Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 status, which grants them residency for up to five years.
Hiratsuka expressed concern that the program's changes will produce the same trend of worker attrition.
"Pay discrepancies between the capital (and regional areas) are getting wider and wider. The government should think about subsidies or other ways to plug the gap," he said.
Individuals with knowledge of the system say its limits on workers changing jobs have had a negative effect on the economy. One described it as a "drug" that has "fostered a society unable to extricate itself from low wages."
But individuals can be limited to working in the same industry for up to two years if they are deemed to require further professional development provided that employers improve their situation at work, such as through pay rises, on the second year.
While the government initially planned to allow workers to switch jobs if they had been working for a year or more, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposed the two-year limit to ease concerns among rural communities over losing talent.
The limit sparked criticism in the Diet that making it easier to switch jobs under the scheme is impractical and "does not guarantee opportunities to change work."
Kiyoto Tanno, a professor in labor sociology at Tokyo Metropolitan University, said that the "ability to choose your place of employment is a worker's right, meaning controls on changing jobs must be removed."
"By normalizing labor movement, companies will be encouraged to improve their offering and invest in provisions to secure talent, which will bring about better productivity across society," he said.© KYODO
kurisupisu
Isn't the right to change employers according to all Japanese citizens?
It’s time to everyone the same regardless of nationality. By not doing so means Japan will become a place to be avoided…
sakurasuki
It's Ok for normal Japanese people to switch job but not those cheap labor trainee? In the past there's a position where people can stick with his/her master for live, it's called slave.
No wonder so many trainee are running away.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Japan-immigration/Japan-can-t-locate-12-000-foreign-workers-in-troubled-intern-program
Just yesterday, we have news where Vietnamese workers are not receiving salary for two months. Those people can't change job, even after two months without pay?
https://japantoday.com/category/national/88-Vietnamese-hired-by-Japan-confectionery-maker-left-idle-without-pay
Garthgoyle
Yeah, it's a double edge sword. How dare these workers change jobs when they're left in limbo for two months and without wages?
Workers are unable to change jobs unless they work for a whole year. That's a trap. A trap similar to the E2 visas Korea offer to their ESL teachers. They can't quit and find a new job unless they finish a year contract. And the amount of abuses they face for being unable to change jobs is crazy. Same for the foreign "trainees" workers in Japan.
Geeter Mckluskie
"Isn't the right to change employers according to all Japanese citizens?"
Foreigners on temporary work visas are not citizens. They've been allotted visas specifically to fill positions that Japanese can't such as "native English" teacher. "Trainee" jobs are meant to address labor shortages in areas of need.
There are endless lines throughout Asia to file for those visas...endless
Also, it looks as though permanent residency will now be available after only 2 years
Chabbawanga
Pay your workers properly
Dont treat them like slaves
They will stay
deanzaZZR
Giving them the option to transfer will encourage them to improve their Japanese language ability. Win, win.
sakurasuki
There's high skilled visa, there's Specified Skilled Worker. Those people working in labor are with specified skilled worker not high skilled visa. High skilled visa who can apply for permanent residency after living in Japan after two years. Not specified skilled worker and even trainee.
In fact those time during trainee, can't account for living in Japan for permanent resident application. Of course JGovt already thought about this.
dagon
Yesterday : A large number of foreign trainees are subject to wage theft.
Workers held in limbo.Company execs unpunished.
Today: Many companies want to keep foreign trainees in conditions of indentured servitude and resist change to the system.
It is contrary to the fiction of the free market as if that counts for anything.
The neo-feudal Japanese economy in a nutshell.
sakurasuki
Japan where free market really depends on free labor, laborers that don't get or get less pay.
Geeter Mckluskie
Those workers were not working. The building of the factories they were to work in were delayed.
In the end, they got paid...not for working, but for being inconvenienced
Geeter Mckluskie
Yes, they're using the training programs as a way to get their feet in the door...then taking off to do work illegally, under the table
almakukac
I don't want to be mean to Kyin Thein, but what kind of training does that marine product processing even require? I worked in different food processing plants when I was younger and I believe such work can be taught by 2 weeks training. Or a month max.
And remember, we are talking about a technical intern TRAINING program.
So what will the rest of the 23 months of training consist of?
Any company who tries to keep these workers for more than a year should be required to prove that the workers are still trained after one year passed.
But it would be even better to abolish the whole one year requirement altogether.
Also, we all read those ridiculuous news where some government or company raises the wages by 2 yen and such nonsense. So pay rises in this context is just a loophole for these companies.
Not to mention this language:
So what else then? Such as what else? This is too vague. And it's potentially vague for a reason, so that the japanese abuse can continue forever.
Typical japanese attitude.
Geeter Mckluskie
So, Japan has identified those jobs which will have been rendered obsolete by mass automation or AI and have taken the prudent decision not to exacerbate the strain on the public coffers by taking in more and more unemployment insurance and welfare recipients...to go along with their growing retirement burden
SaikoPhysco
Just one year seems a bit short, but companies might be a bit "nicer" if they know they might lose a good worker after 1 year. And I guess they won't be as nice to a slacker.
sakurasuki
@Geeter Mckluskie
Companies always have excuse where their business don't work properly but that's not on the worker, that's on their execs! Workers need to pay regardless what happened, remember if companies doing good and profitable those worker will get only flat payment same as previous months!
.
However company excuse, those worker need to pay their own bills, they need to send money to their family, pay for their family daily meals, pay their children school.
Do you think, company excuses are enough? Workers should get their pay, no matter what as long they are employee of those company.
sakurasuki
Will they still get paid if those confectionary is not famous enough?
There's so many cases where those worker don't get received proper pay but the company small enough to be recognize publicly.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/11/16/national/vietnamese-trainees-overtime-pay/
Geeter Mckluskie
The fact is those workers...weren't working and not getting paid for it as your post implied. There was a delay in the building of factories...and the workers will indeed get paid "regardless"
sakurasuki
@almakukac
Yes, it can be taught by 2 weeks, even people that participate already has experience with similar industries before they arrived in Japan.
That's "training program" which already exist in Japan since 90s, just a name that can be used so they can pay those people lower than normal minimum wage. Since they are in training so it's legal to pay them less.
https://whyy.org/articles/japan-to-ok-divisive-bill-allowing-more-foreign-workers/
sakurasuki
@Geeter Mckluskie
When worker late for work, those worker will face for termination. However, when company give late payment, there's no consequences? At least accrue interest for two months?
I don't know whether you know about this but adult really need salary to pay their own bills.